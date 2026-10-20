VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: The BKT Tyres 14th Equipment India Awards 2026 celebrated excellence in India's construction equipment industry, recognising outstanding achievements in manufacturing, innovation, sustainability, leadership and market performance. Held at Aurika, Mumbai, as part of the India Construction Festival 2026, the prestigious ceremony brought together leading manufacturers, industry veterans and key stakeholders from across the construction equipment ecosystem. Delivering the welcome address, Pratap Padode, Founder and President, FIRST Construction Council, and Editor-in-Chief, Equipment India, highlighted India's emergence as a global construction equipment manufacturing powerhouse. He noted that the industry has grown from approximately $3 billion in 2008 to an estimated $10 billion in FY2025 and is projected to reach $15 billion by 2030. India is now the world's third-largest construction equipment manufacturer, exporting to more than 125 countries.

Highlighting the industry's growing global competitiveness, he added, "For years, people spoke about Make in India. This industry is now demonstrating something even more ambitious: Make in India. Engineer in India. Innovate in India. And sell to the world." Prakash Pai Receives Lifetime Achievement Award Prakash Pai of Puzzolana was honoured with the Equipment India Lifetime Achievement Award 2026 for his pioneering contributions to India's construction equipment manufacturing industry. Widely known as the "Crusher Man of India", Pai played a defining role in transforming Puzzolana into Asia's largest crusher manufacturer. His contributions to indigenous engineering, including the development of India's first indigenous cone crusher, have strengthened India's manufacturing capabilities and inspired generations of entrepreneurs.

Equipment India Persons of the Year 2026 Two distinguished industry leaders received the prestigious Equipment India Person of the Year 2026 honours. Kennady V Kaippally, Managing Director, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, received the award in the Components category, recognising his leadership in advancing engineering excellence, manufacturing capabilities and power transmission technologies. V Senthil Kumar, Managing Director, Propel Industries, was honoured in the OEM category for his contribution to indigenous equipment manufacturing, technological innovation and sustainable engineering. Under his leadership, Propel Industries has expanded its portfolio to over 350 machines and exports to 26 countries. The award was received on his behalf by Vengadesh D, Joint Managing Director, Propel Industries.

Recognising innovation and market leadership The awards recognised outstanding achievements across several industry categories. Schwing Stetter India won Green Factory of the Year and Innovation of the Year - OEMs, while Volvo Construction Equipment received the Best Sustainable Construction Equipment Award. Bonfiglioli Transmissions was recognised for Innovation of the Year - Components and Accessories. Metso secured awards for CSR Company of the Year and Best After-Sales Service Provider. Other winners included Escorts Kubota for Integrated Solution Provider, AGGCON Equipments International for Best Rental Equipment Company, Alltech India for Emerging Company in the Construction Equipment Sector, and L & T Construction & Mining Machinery for Trainer of the Year.

The Bestseller Awards, presented across 17 equipment categories, recognised leading manufacturers including Schwing Stetter India, Sany Heavy Industry, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery, Ammann India, Action Construction Equipment, LiuGong India, AJAX Engineering, BEML and Doosan Bobcat India, celebrating their market leadership across construction, earthmoving, lifting, road-building and concrete equipment segments. Equipment India Annual 2026 Unveiled The ceremony also witnessed the launch of the 19th Equipment India Annual 2026, themed "MISSION 2030: Can India Build the World's Next Construction Equipment Powerhouse?" Unveiled by Pratap Padode alongside the distinguished jury members, the edition explores India's roadmap towards becoming a globally competitive manufacturing and export hub, focusing on technology, innovation, sustainability, productivity and policy support.

Emphasising the industry's future direction, Padode said, "From volume to value. From assembly to engineering. From localisation to technological ownership. From exports as an additional market to exports as a core strategy." The awards were supported by BKT Tyres as Presenting Partner, LiuGong India as Lanyard Partner and IMPACCT as Business Intelligence Partner. The BKT Tyres 14th Equipment India Awards 2026 concluded by celebrating the organisations and individuals driving India's construction equipment industry towards greater innovation, manufacturing excellence and global competitiveness. For more details contact: FIRST Construction Council Director@FIRSTconstructionCouncil.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)