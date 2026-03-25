VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 25: Cleartrip, a Flipkart company and one of India's fastest-growing online travel platforms, today announced the new edition of its highly anticipated #NationOnVacation (NoVac) sale. It is designed to encourage travellers to stop postponing their plans and book their summer getaways at unbeatable prices.

With specially curated deals across flights and hotels, expanded booking flexibility, and additional savings for loyalty members, Cleartrip is establishing NoVac as a tentpole travel event. building excitement and urgency to encourage travellers to stop postponing their plans and book their summer getaways.

This summer, the travel extravaganza kicks off on 24th March, featuring multiple daily sale windows. Travellers can access the most exciting deals during the "Rush Hour Sale" (12 AM - 2 AM) and the "Tatkaal Sale" (12 PM - 2 PM). The platform now offers access to 70,000+ domestic properties and over 4 lakh international listings, taking its total inventory to 5 lakh+ properties globally.