India's Diorama International Film Festival begins across five continents today

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Turning the pandemic into an opportunity, Diorama International Film Festival and Film Bazaar begin today across five continents covering an audience of over two million.

The Festival, a 15-day global event has top film professionals from India, Hollywood, European, African, Asian, Latin American and Australian film professionals participating.

Apart from screening a record 200 films and presenting 131 Interactive Sessions with Actors, Directors, the Festival has an impressive Guest list of Academy and Bafta Award winners.

The Indian film industry participating includes the likes of Jimmy Shergill, Manoj Bajpayee, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni, Mona Shetty, Rahul Bhatt, Adil Hussain, Puneet Issar, Divya Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Jim Sarbh, Kirti Kulhari, Vipin Sharma, Karan Aanand, Shreya Chaudhary, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aparna Achrekar, Rahul Mittra, Sunir Khetarpal, Dimple Kapadia, Sarika, Udit Narayan, Film Directors Rahul Rawail, Deepak Tijori, N Chandra, Sriram Raghavan, Anant Mahadevan, Kireet Khurana, Anand Tiwari, Laetitia Eido, Lead Actress from Netflix Series 'Fauda', Mozhgan Taraneh from Iran, Brazilian Singer Carlyta Mohini from India, Bollywood Singer Raky from South Korea, Singer Viruss and Music Mentor Anup K Parashar, Short Film veterans Saameer Mody, Cyrus Dastur alongside 150 other international film professionals.

The Diorama 2020 goes far beyond the role of a conventional film festival and brings even complicated subjects like the 'Copyright Laws', 'Protection of Intellectual Property Rights' into focus at the Festival through Live Interactions with some of the world's best legal minds Justice (Retd), Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India Rajive Bhalla, Advocate Sarosh Zaiwalla, UK, Justice(Retd) Tapan Sen, Safir Anand, Ameet Datta, Rashda Rana, SC, London, Neelanjan Sen, Josh Reisberg, Partner, Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP, New York; Huib Berendschot, Partner, AKD Partners, Netherlands and Advocate Siddharth Srivastava participating.

The Diorama Film Bazaar presents Interactive Sessions with some of the world's best film professionals like Academy Award winning Hollywood Director Jeffrey D Brown, Jonathan Wolf, Managing Director, American Film Market, Jerome Paillard, Executive Director, Cannes Film Market, Aparna Aachrekar, Head Programming, Zee 5, India, Tarun Sawhney, CEO, Shorts TV, Brian Herskowitz, Hollywood Producer and Screenwriter, Veteran Consulting Producer and Screen Writer, Per Nielsen, Denmark, Hollywood Producer and Founder of Stage 32 Richard Botto, Jane Charles, Actress and Producer, Stare Yildirim, Producer-Director, Turkey, Thomas Mai, Producer-Distributor, Australia, A Sreekar Prasad, Editor and Producer, Founder Raindance Film Festival, Elliott Grove, Philip Chea, Artistic Director, Prague Film Festival, Nikolaj Nikitin, Festival Programmers Maryana Ajaja, Seattle Film Festival, Edvin Puksta, Black Nights' Tallin Film Festival, Film Festival Directors, Selavaggia Velo, Italy, Abdur Rahin Qazi, Spain, Aseem Chhabra, New York, Nasrullah Qureshi, Norway, Screen writers Juhi Chaturvedi, Vipul Rawal from India and Craig James, Jason Mirch from Hollywood.

The 15 days long Festival is being organised on four platforms, Diorama Live, India, Mediastar, Indonesia, Filmocracy, USA and My Open Stage, Turkey. The Festival can be accessed on its website

"We present novel concepts like Horse Stunts from Kazakhstan, Bike Stuntmen from Australia and Poland, a Session on Intimacy Coordination in films by Amanda Blumenthal, Intimacy Coordinator in Hollywood teaching Actors and Directors how to shoot intimate scenes in films and television and many other sessions like how to create Music Videos, how to produce Music and so on. Our job is very clear, connect the film industry professionals worldwide and be a guide and mentor to the film industry, helping its professionals on the way," said Director, Kunal Srivastava, speaking about the Film Bazaar.

Diorama 2020 is an initiative of veteran Film Festival Director and Strategist, Manoj Srivastava who established the International Film Festival of India in Goa. The Festival accepts registrations from the Media and General public.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)