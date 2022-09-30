India's finest dry cleaning service - Bianca: The Luxury Clothspa wins two awards

L-R: Sachin Dewan CEO of Bianca Clothspa receiving the CINET Best Overall Practice award by Rachit Ahuja (owner of QDC), Raghav Arora (president of DLAI) and Peter Wennekes (CEO CINET)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bianca, The Luxury Clothspa were presented two prestigious awards by the laundry/cleaning industry, Overall Best Practices Award India by CINET for International Professional Textile Cleaning & Best Dry Cleaner/Wet Cleaners for the year 2022 awarded by DLAI (Dry Cleaners & Launders Association India).

In a short span of two years Bianca, (https://www.biancaclothspa.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">www.biancaclothspa.com opened its doors in Mumbai with outlets across the city in 2020 and despite the pandemic, they have managed a strong committed clientele due to the superior services provided by them.

Bianca blends the art of cloth care with premium quality services and most advanced technologies in luxury dry cleaning to keep your outfit looking perfect for all occasions. They also offer complimentary pick up and drop service throughout Mumbai.

"Bianca aspires to exceed your expectations by providing you with a pleasant and effortless experience. From the point we receive your clothes, till they have been rejuvenated and returned back to you in pristine condition assuring you complete luxury. We are here to pioneer and change the landscape of luxury laundry in India with our avant-garde machinery, premium solvents and impeccable luxury service," says Sachin Dewan, CEO Bianca, who received the awards at the National Convention of Dry Cleaners and Launderers held on 16th & 17th September 2022 in New Delhi.

The heart of Bianca's operation is their central processing unit, which is an amalgamation of the most advanced technologies. Bianca hosts the best washers, dryers, dry cleaning machines, steam irons, spotting boards and finishers hailing from various countries like the USA, Japan, Germany and Italy. This unit is created to cater any and every need of an outfit providing thorough quality checks, attention to detail, and premium customer service.

Bianca promises luxury not only in the service but also the entire experience thus having the most elegant laundry outlets across Mumbai. They have invested in prevue packaging ensuring that there is no compromise in the luxury experience.

As much as they care about the clothing, Bianca proudly does its part for the environment. Bianca uses soft water to provide delicate care and has an effluent treatment process to cure all chemicals before disposal, making them a planet friendly organization.

The services offered are: Dry Cleaning, Wet Cleaning, Laundry, Repair & Alteration, Couture, Wedding Outfit Cleaning, Curtains & Home Linens & Press/Iron only, Handbags & Shoe cleaning, Leather Recolouring, restoration & carpet cleaning.

Bianca's future expansion plan involves opening five more Valet outlets making them a total of 10 outlets across Mumbai.

Locations: Colaba, Napeansea Road, Bandra, Juhu, Lokhandwala & Lower Parel

Contact: +91 7208073124

Instagram Handle: (https://www.instagram.com/biancaclothspa/?igshid=NmNmNjAwNzg%3D)

Website: (https://www.biancaclothspa.com).

