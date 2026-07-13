PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been ranked the #2 Best Hotel Brand in the World in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2026 Survey, one of the travel industry's most prestigious global rankings. Voted by the discerning Travel + Leisure readers from around the world, the recognition places The Leela among the world's finest luxury hospitality brands and reinforces its position as the leading Indian luxury hospitality brand on the global stage. Further strengthening this achievement, The Leela Palace Udaipur has been ranked the No. 2 Resort in India and is featured in the top 100 Hotels in the World, while The Leela Palace New Delhi has been recognised and ranked #2 among the Best City Hotels in India in the same survey.

- The Leela Palace Udaipur has been ranked the #2 Resort in India and is featured in the top 100 Hotels in the World, while The Leela Palace New Delhi has been ranked #2 among the Best City Hotels in India in the same survey. As The Leela celebrates Four decades of True Indian Luxury, this recognition marks another defining milestone in the brand's journey. Having previously been ranked the World's Best Hotel Brand in 2020 and 2021 and #3 in 2023 and 2024, this latest recognition reflects four decades of consistently delivering gracious Indian hospitality, exceptional guest experiences and the timeless philosophy of Atithi Devo Bhava - 'Guest is God.'

The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards Survey is among the travel industry's most respected global benchmarks of excellence, recognising the world's finest travel experiences as voted by Travel + Leisure's international readership. Hotels are evaluated across key parameters including rooms and facilities, location, service, dining experiences and overall value. Across its award-winning portfolio of palaces, hotels and resorts, The Leela continues to celebrate India's rich culture, heritage and craftsmanship through experiences that are distinctly Indian in character and global in appeal. The enduring trust of its guests is reflected in an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 86, one of the strongest indicators of guest advocacy and loyalty, reinforcing the brand's commitment to consistently delivering exceptional experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "To be recognised among the world's finest hotel brands in the year that we celebrate forty years of The Leela makes this honour especially meaningful. It is a powerful affirmation of the vision on which The Leela was founded, that a luxury hospitality brand rooted in Indian values could proudly represent the very best of India among the world's leading hospitality brands. This recognition belongs to every associate who brings our ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava to life every day, to every guest who has placed their trust in us, and to our owners and partners who have believed in our journey. While we are proud of this milestone, it also inspires us to continue raising the bar as we take The Leela into its next chapter of growth."

As The Leela enters its fifth decade, the brand continues to build on a legacy of excellence through thoughtful expansion, continued investment in its people, and the creation of distinctive luxury experiences that celebrate India's rich heritage with contemporary relevance. Backed by a strong portfolio, a clear growth strategy and an enduring commitment to excellence, The Leela is well-positioned for long-term sustainable growth and value creation for all its stakeholders. Explore the complete list of Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2026 winners, at https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best-awards-best-hotel-brands-11952456 and discover the world of The Leela at www.theleela.com. About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's largest institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality brand. Backed by the Brookfield Group, The Leela's portfolio comprises 15 award-winning hotels and resorts across India's leading business and leisure destinations, each inspired by the brand's philosophy of True Indian Luxury.

Internationally acclaimed for its distinctive architecture, intuitive service and exceptional guest experiences, The Leela has consistently been recognised among the world's finest hospitality brands. In the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2026, The Leela was ranked the #2 Hotel Brand in the World, following its #1 global ranking in 2020 and 2021, and consecutive Top 3 rankings in 2023 and 2024. For four decades, The Leela has remained committed to celebrating the richness of Indian hospitality through thoughtfully curated luxury experiences that combine timeless tradition with contemporary sophistication. For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

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