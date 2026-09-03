VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: According to Grand View Research, India's fire protection system market is projected to reach US$5.04 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2026 and 2033. The market was estimated at US$2.48 billion in 2026. The market was valued at ₹19,500 crore in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2026 and 2033, driven by rapid urbanisation, industrialisation, infrastructure development, stringent safety requirements and the growing adoption of advanced fire detection, prevention and suppression technologies. India accounted for approximately 2.3% of the global fire-protection systems market in 2025 and is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets in the Asia-Pacific region. As India expands its residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure footprint, the demand for integrated fire safety, life-safety, security and building-management solutions is becoming increasingly critical.

Against this backdrop, the 9th edition of Fire & Security India Expo (FSIE) 2026, organised by the Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI) and Nova Exhibitions and Conferences, will be held from September 3-5, 2026, at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. FSIE 2026 will bring together manufacturers, technology providers, fire and safety professionals, security integrators, architects, developers, MEP consultants, facility managers and key decision-makers on one B2B platform covering fire protection, life safety, building automation, emergency response, security and surveillance. The 2026 edition features 160+ brands, 70+ speakers, 14+ affiliations, 15+ technical sessions and 1,000+ decision-makers. A FSAI representative said, "Our vision of 'Surakshit Bharat - Safe & Secure India' can be achieved through greater collaboration, awareness and innovation. FSIE brings the fire, life-safety and security ecosystem together to share knowledge, showcase solutions and strengthen industry partnerships. As India's infrastructure grows, a proactive culture of safety is essential to protecting lives, assets and communities."

Nova Exhibitions and Conferences said, "Our approach at Nova is to create exhibitions that become meaningful industry platforms, not just marketplaces for products. We bring together the right stakeholders, emerging technologies, knowledge and conversations to address the needs of a rapidly evolving industry. FSIE is a reflection of this vision, built around 'Surakshit Bharat - Safe & Secure India'. With India developing at an unprecedented pace, fire and security must be an integral part of this growth. Through FSIE, we aim to create a platform where the industry can come together, learn, collaborate and discover solutions that can help build a safer and more secure India."

FSIE 2026 is supported by the Government of Maharashtra and its Urban Development Department (Maha UDD) along with leading government bodies and institutional stakeholders. This support underlines the state's commitment to advancing fire safety, prevention, emergency preparedness and resilient infrastructure. It also reinforces the need for stronger collaboration between government, industry and technical experts to establish higher safety standards and build a safer, more resilient Maharashtra. FSIE 2026 aims to strengthen India's transition from reactive response to proactive prevention, bringing together technology, expertise, knowledge and industry collaboration to support the development of safer, smarter and more resilient buildings and infrastructure. FSIE Media Contact

Suresh Rathore | Trident Public Affairs | 98200007348 | suresh@tridentpublicaffairs.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)