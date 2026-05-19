Cars24's first all-women automotive hub in Saket, Delhi NCR, has delivered a strong debut performance, prompting the company to expand the women-led hub model to Mumbai and Bengaluru

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 19: Cars24 has announced that its recently launched all-women automotive hub in Saket, Delhi NCR, has emerged as the top-performing hub across the company's Delhi NCR network within its very first month of operations. Launched at DLF South Court, Saket, the initiative was designed as a full-scale operational pilot where every role across the hub, including Car Advisors, Operations Managers and Hub Leadership, is led entirely by women. The hub operates under the same targets, performance benchmarks and accountability standards as every other Cars24 hub across the country. Within the first month, the Saket hub recorded the highest overall performance in the Delhi NCR region, selling over 100 cars with a financing penetration of 55%.

Commenting on the development, Vikram Chopra said, "For decades, the automotive industry has largely been built and operated by men. This initiative was our attempt to challenge that norm through action, not conversation. What the Saket hub has proven is that capability was never the barrier. Opportunity was." The company said the experiment was aimed at understanding how customer interactions and dealership dynamics evolve when women lead the entire automotive retail experience, from sales and financing to delivery and operations. According to Cars24, the results reflected a noticeable shift in customer engagement, trust and overall buying experience. "The women in this hub were not selected to fulfil a quota. They were chosen because they were fully capable of running high-performance operations. The only thing we changed was ensuring they were no longer the exception on the floor, but the norm," Chopra added.

The company also highlighted that the initiative received strong internal backing from male leaders and teams across the organisation, who played a key role in identifying the representation gap and building the model. Cars24 currently employs over 6,800 people, of which 951 are women. The company says the Saket pilot is part of a larger long-term effort to improve women's participation and leadership across automotive retail and operations. Following the success of the Delhi NCR hub, Cars24 confirmed plans to expand the women-led hub model to Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company is also exploring the inclusion of women mechanics and service professionals as part of future expansion plans.

"The real success will be when women leading automotive hubs is no longer considered groundbreaking but business as usual," Chopra said. Cars24 has invited women interested in building careers in automotive retail and operations to reach out via women@cars24.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)