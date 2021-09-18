India's first and fastest-growing kids gym chain Sportyze launches digital avatar

You would like to read
- First-ever jewellery trend report by Natural Diamond Council launched at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week
- Rashmi Rathi acknowledges Sharad Chaudhary as she wins Mrs India Universal 2021
- Indian cricket sensation Rishabh Pant spices up Swipe-Up moment for the Moj community
- Health Basix partners with schools to bring quality healthcare to kids
- B.L. Agro ventures into e-commerce with its nourish online store to accelerate its FMCG business
New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI/PNN): Sportyze, India's first and fastest-growing chain of Kids Gym, has launched its online offerings to reach a wider audience and make it easier for more children to avail of its services.
Founded by Ankur Chaudhary, Anubhuti Singh, and Richa Mamgain Pant, Sportyze has designed systematic programs focused on children's overall development and wellbeing by integrating physical and cognitive activities.
"We believe healthier kids are happier kids. Early exposure to physical activities paves the way for making children active, healthier, and confident. Our unique offerings are carefully crafted to offer age-appropriate interventions from toddlers to teenagers," said Ankur, CSO and Co-founder, Acenati Sportyze India, which runs Sportyze.
In over 5 years, Sportyze has served worked with more than 20,000 children, touching over 10,000 families.
The world has moved online in recent times, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak last year, and for Sportyze, expanding into the digital world and allowing it to offer a complete brick-and-click model was a logical step. More so, considering the impact of the pandemic restrictions, including the closure of schools for more than a year, on children.
The online offerings are an extension of Sportyze's offline services. The startup aims to cater to 1.50 lakh children through its digital offerings. Sportyze is also launching its mobile application very soon. Simultaneously, the startup continues to pursue its plans to build a pan-India presence with 64 offline centres.
Committed to developing kids into super kids, Sportyze caters to children as young as 18 months. It offers a blend of state-of-the-art technology, contemporary gymnastics, and creative fitness ideologies to introduce a healthy "Mind-Body-Soul" generation through various physical and recreational activities.
With its AI-based assessments and Sportyze Talent reports, the startup helps kids and parents monitor their fitness parameters and give key insights to coaches. Moreover, Sportyze encourages kids to achieve milestones that are skill-based and not time-bound.
"While established players outside India focus on play-based learning and till 10 years of age group, programs at Sportyze cater to 18 months till 15 years. We have a separate framework for fundamental and skill-based programs. Our proven track of coaching trains children in competitive gymnastics, unlike our competitors, who focus on fun-based engagement," Ankur added.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor