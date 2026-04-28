VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Smart Home Expo 2026 organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India and World Media & Expo LLP opened today at the Jio World Convention Centre, reflecting the growing depth and maturity of India's smart living ecosystem. Demand is being driven across the value chain from real estate developers integrating automation and energy-efficient systems offering security and comfort into new projects, to architects and interior designers prioritising seamless, design-led technology and consumers increasingly seeking connected, secure and experience-driven homes. At the same time, as India advances towards smarter infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities, the market is opening significant opportunities for both domestic production and global collaborations.

The show was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, which included: - CHIEF GUEST - Mr Jimmy Mistry, Chairman, Della Group who noted: - Ar Jignesh Modi, President, Indian Institute of Interior Design (IIID) & Principal Architect at Jignesh Modi & Associates - Ms Wendy Griffiths, Senior Vice President Membership & Global Development at (CEDIA) Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association - Mr Ketan Sheth, Chairperson, Indian Institute of Interior Design, Mumbai Chapter (IIID) & Founder of Goldmine Project Consultant - Mr Pushkar Gokhale, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Enterprises Group - Ms Himani Gupta, Associate Vice President (AVP), Havells India - Mr Sumant Bhatia, General Manager, Havells India

- Mr Richard O'Carroll, Senior Professional Commercial Manager APAC, Sonos - Mr Luv Malik, Partner, Luxury Personified - Mr Sandeep Singh, Director, Smart Home Expo - Mr Vinayak Paradkar, Director, Smart Home Expo - Mr Johannes Moller, Group Show Director - Building Technologies Shows, Messe Frankfurt GmbH - Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd - Mr Winston Pereira, Executive Director, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Guest Mr Jimmy Mistry, Chairman, Della Group, noted: "Technology and automation are interwoven for human-centric design, and what is today's luxury is going to be tomorrow's necessity. This is only the beginning, with mass adoption of automation now reaching rural India. India is very good at leapfrogging, and no manufacturers can afford to overlook India as we move rapidly at scale. Smart Home Expo is far bigger than imagined and is only going to grow exponentially. It is unfair to judge it by footfalls, as the transactions that will happen through this be far more significant. I think this industry is poised for 20%-25% YoY growth and will continue to scale ahead."

Commenting on the opening, Mr Sandeep Singh, Director, Smart Home Expo, shared: Smart Home Expo has evolved into a comprehensive platform that reflects how technology, design and user experience are converging in the smart living space. The strong industry participation this year underscores the growing demand for integrated, future-ready solutions in India." Adding to this Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, noted: "India represents one of the fastest-growing markets for smart home technologies globally, driven by rapid urbanisation and digital adoption. Smart Home Expo 2026 highlights this momentum by bringing together global innovation and domestic expertise under one roof."

The convergence of the industry where integrated automation systems, intelligent lighting, immersive AV and smart security solutions highlight the shift towards fully connected, future ready living environments. Bringing together 450+ brands and over 8,000 products, the expo highlights the rapid evolution of India's smart living ecosystem across home automation, lighting, security and high-end audio-visual solutions. Participation from global markets such as Belgium, China, Germany, United Kingdom, the United States of America, Switzerland and Turkey further underscores India's growing importance as a high-growth destination for smart home technologies. The show floor features a wide spectrum of innovations - from integrated control systems and KNX-based automation to immersive AV experiences, intelligent lighting and energy management solutions. A key focus this year is the shift towards seamless, design-led and invisible technology, where smart systems are embedded into the architecture of homes, enhancing comfort, efficiency and user experience without compromising aesthetics.

The show also features dedicated experience zones, including the KNX-pavilion and AV demo rooms, allowing visitors to engage with real -world applications of smart living - cinematic home theatres to fully automated living environments. Supported by leading industry bodies such as the CEDIA and Indian institute of Interior Designers, Smart Home Expo 2026 continues to serve as a vital platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration and business opportunities across the architecture, interior design and technology communities. With a strong lineup of partners and curated showcase of next-generation products, the 2026 edition sets the tone for the future of connected living in India, where innovation, design and functionality come together to shape smarter homes.

Press information and photographic material https://smarthomeexpo.in.messefrankfurt.com/mumbai/en.html Press Contacts Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd Viral P Sanghvi | Manager - PR & Corporate Communications +91 9930837978 | viral.sanghvi@india.messefrankfurt.com Background information on Messe Frankfurt www.messefrankfurt.com/background-information Sustainability at Messe Frankfurt www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability-information About World Media and Expo LLP Founded in 2017 by seasoned professionals with a wealth of experience in the exhibitions and publishing sector, World Media and Expo LLP has rapidly grown to become a prominent player in the industry. Specialising in organising international B2B trade fairs and publishing technology magazines, the company is based in Mumbai, India. WME's diverse exhibition portfolio encompasses events in the following categories - Smart Home technology, Electric Vehicles, Office solutions and Cosmetic Ingredients, providing valuable platforms for industry stakeholders to connect and collaborate.

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