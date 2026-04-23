VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: Seniors Today is proud to announce the third edition of Evergreen Fest 2026. This premier two-day grand entertainment festival for senior citizens will take place on April 25th and 26th, 2026, at the iconic Nehru Centre in Worli, Mumbai.

As India's elderly population continues to grow, Evergreen Fest serves as a vital platform by fostering a community of independence, dignity, and joy. This year's edition is co-sponsored by the prestigious Saifee Hospital and the renowned Mrudul Hearing Aid Centre.

A Message from the Leadership

"At Seniors Today, we believe that age is not a finish line, but a new chapter of discovery. Evergreen Fest 2026 is our way of rewriting the narrative around ageing in India. We are building a community rooted in dignity, independence, and, most importantly, joy. Our priority has always been the health and well-being of our country's silver generation. I am deeply heartened to see Evergreen Fest return; it is more than just a festival, it is a platform where seniors can truly express their talents and spirit. To us, they are not merely attendees; they are family. Every year, the joy in their eyes and their words of gratitude make our team feel incredibly proud of the work we do. This year, we are taking it a step further with a unique lineup of activities that promises to make 2026 our most memorable edition yet." said Digamber Sethi, CEO of SeniorsToday.