India's largest omni-channel meat brand, Nandu's launches ready-to-cook biryanis

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The melting pot of flavours, biryani is more than just a dish. It has the extraordinary ability to evoke feelings of supreme bliss - merely at the mention of mouth-watering biryani!

This New Year, Nandu's, India's largest hyperlocal and omni-channel meat brand, is spreading the festive cheer with the launch of two ready-to-cook (RTC) products - Nandu's Nawabi Chicken Dum Biryani and Nandu's Donne Chicken Biryani. #HappyBiryaniToYou

Faster than ordering in and easier than stepping out for one, Nandu's Biryani is a cut above the biryani mixes, masalas and kits available in the market today. Nandu's all-inclusive offering is a complete ready to cook Biryani kit which includes chicken biryani mix, tender chicken pieces, sherva (accompaniment for Donne Biryani) and salan (accompaniment for Nawabi Biryani) and rice too (jeera rice for Donne Biryani and basmati rice for Nawabi Biryani). One pack can easily serve two.

"At Nandu's, our focus is on innovation at the product level in order to provide our customers with three things: Food that is free of hormones, steroids or antibiotics, and any form of growth promoters; Food that is tasty, authentic, and brings delight to everyone in the family; Food that provides convenience, without compromising on health and taste. Nandu's Nawabi Chicken Dum Biryani and Nandu's Donne Chicken Biryani meet all the three criteria. And what's more, it's India's most-loved food - a complete meal in itself - which we have made with a lot of love and care," said Narendra Pasuparthy, CEO, Nandu's, commenting on the new launch.

Since March 2020, the demand for Nandu's RTC range of products, such as Chicken 65 and Butter Chicken Masala, has grown more than two-fold. For FY 2021-'22, the company is targeting a revenue contribution of 20 per cent from the RTC vertical, with the newly launched Biryanis serving as a catalyst for this growth.

While there are several local variations that have evolved into distinctive styles of biryanis, Nawabi Chicken Dum Biryani is easily the most popular. Donne Chicken Biryani, the much sought-after dish by both localities and expats in Bengaluru, is Nandu's special ode to Karnataka.

"The new product development team at Nandu's has been working hard for over four months on biryani recipes. Our detailed customer research indicates that when customers order biryani from restaurants, they find the chicken pieces largely insufficient. Many actually order an extra biryani only to get their hands on more chicken pieces! We did numerous customer trials to arrive at the magic formula for Nandu's Nawabi Chicken Dum Biryani and Nandu's Donne Chicken Biryani. With Nandu's Biryanis, you get 250 grams of antibiotic-free, tender chicken pieces. Our biryani promise is 'More Meat Per Bite'," said Vinay Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, Nandu's.

"Innovation presents itself in myriad ways. With Nandu's Biryanis, we are not only offering authentic taste, but also providing our customers with utmost convenience to cook at home a dish which traditionally demands a long and cumbersome process. Besides, who doesn't love some gravy on the side? The sherva (pairs beautifully with Donne Biryani) and salan (perfect partner of the Nawabi Biryani) ensure that customers will savour the pure delight of Nandu's Biryanis," said Pavangopal A, Head of Marketing & E-commerce, Nandu's.

Operating on an omni-channel model, Nandu's includes retail and home delivery services via the company's e-commerce website, app, call centre orders as well as e-commerce marketplaces. The Bengaluru-based meat brand has fully-integrated farm-to-fork operations. Nandu's has also released engaging videos on making Nandu's Biryanis in three easy steps.

So, forget about ordering online - and getting that cold biryani again! Cook at home. Imagine the aroma of biryani wafting through the house...so tantalising that it makes everyone drop whatever it's that they are doing and get together at the dining table. Isn't that a wonderful way to celebrate the festive season? #HappyBiryaniToYou

* Nandu's Nawabi Chicken Dum Biryani: Originated in the Royal Kitchens of the Nizams of Hyderabad, Nawabi Dum Biryani is made with chicken and rice placed in layers, giving a burst of flavour in every bite. Nandu's special recipe and authentic taste are sure to leave people's cravings satisfied.

* Nandu's Donne Chicken Biryani: A signature dish of Karnataka, what makes Donne Biryani special is that the chicken and the rice are cooked together. What makes Nandu's Donne Chicken Biryani extra special is the perfect blend of local spices along with coriander and mint. One can get lost in the earthy aromas and delectable flavours.

