India's leading HRMS service provider Keka is gearing up to hire 150-200 new employees till FY 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/PNN): The leading HRMS and Payroll software provider, Keka, is all set to increase the hiring opportunities available in the company with its recent announcement.

Within the next two years, the company will be doubling its employee strength with 150-200 new hires. The determination to further revolutionize the HR world and the zeal to continue thriving has paved the way for Keka to expand its employee size.

The move directs the brand's focus on expanding its product's technical assistance and developing a strong tech-enabled customer service to not just strengthen the software further but also to remain firmer on its "people-first" mindset. The hiring will allow freshers and experienced professionals of various domains to apply to one of the fastest-growing tech companies in India. Apart from tech-related roles, several non-tech jobs will be filled up, including across different departments like the product, customer success, sales, HR and more.

The approximate number of hires being made till FY 2022 in different categories are as follows:

Sales- 40 job openings

Tech- 60 job openings

Customer Service- 60 job openings

Other departments- 40 job openings

Final year students will also have opportunities in the form of an internship through college placements.

Speaking about the company's aim with this new announcement, Vijay Yalamanchili, Founder of Keka, said, "These hirings are a crucial part of the next growth phase. With the addition of learned and skilled employees, we aim at building a deep tech-enabled interface in our existing software, thereby catering the best services to our employees. This expansion will also help in accelerating our vision of growth and enabling an even better customer service experience for our clients."

During its journey, Keka ascertained the industry's need for an enhanced, tech-enabled, real-time and instantaneous client service, essential in the current pandemic-induced remote working set-up. Its employee expansion is a crucial part of this vision to serve customers better.

Keka is determined to hire nearly 65 per cent of the Freshers with 0-3 years of experience in the field. The next 20 per cent will hire Mid-level professionals having 2-5 years of experience, while the remaining 15 per cent will have openings for Senior-level leadership roles.

Keka has an employee size of close to 250, including interns. It provides an excellent environment of a corporate world. With its next hiring season, the company will be a great opportunity to work with, given its growth-centric guidance and training given to every employee. Ideal candidates would have knowledge of Payroll software and the HR department as well.

The company's association of talent and behavior with productivity in terms of recruitment to expand the family has brought them to where they are today. Keka's employee-first mindset did not let the pandemic's wrath affect the employees' salaries. Moreover, no layoffs were made during the time when other companies were sacking nearly 50 per cent of their workforce.

When asked about the key skills needed to earn a position at Keka, the company representative said they screen candidates based on their knowledge of the role, behaviour and dedication. A hard-working attitude matched with an analytical approach towards work and a passion for excelling at what they do will help candidates stand out from the crowd. Keka believes in fostering the personal career growth of its employees as well and is looking forward to hiring candidates who are ambitious.

Keka is on a mission to create inspiring digital workplaces where employees can do their best work. It all started when Vijay Y and Sashi P wanted to implement HR software in their growing IT services organization. Frustration due to the existing inefficient HR products in the Indian market and their poor user experience drove them to create an HRMS product, which the Indian HR fraternity truly deserved. Thus in 2015, the Keka product journey began. Unlike the traditional HR systems, Keka focused on solving complex HR problems in a simple and intuitive way. The product enables organizations to manage their HR processes from hire to retire while ensuring an awesome user experience for the employees. This is the major reason Keka has been embraced by 3750+ organizations within just 4.5 years. Keka, which coined the term Employee Experience Software, is loved by more than 300,000 employees in India. Recognized by some as the growing market leader and by others as an HR tech disruptor, Keka has become the Tesla(TM) of Indian HR products.

