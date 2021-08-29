India's live streaming mobile app StreamKar launches #skcollarfordogs- Mission 500 on International Dog Day to protect stray dogs from road accidents

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/StreamKar): With 40 million downloads, StreamKar is India's most downloaded and entertaining live streaming mobile application.

Available in major languages, it's an all-in-one fun and entertainment destination with a user-friendly interface. StreamKar has been entertaining its users through in-app events, content, games, contests, rewards, etc.

A special in-app content property called SpotlightKaro! has been designed to keep the users entertained throughout the day. Hosted by celebrity guests and experts, SpotlightKaro! caters to various needs of the audience and showcases 12 special shows in different genres like health, f & b, astrology, lifestyle, entertainment, etc. The app is available on Google PlayStore as well as iOS.

During the pandemic, StreamKar proved to be a reliable source through which streamers earned a livelihood. It believes in supporting community welfare causes and has organized charity campaigns for the betterment of society. In 2020, StreamKar had arranged a food donation campaign for the people affected due to COVID -19 and this year it carried out an awareness campaign #skmaskon and distributed around 3000 masks to the needy people in interiors of India.

This time, on the occasion of International Dog Day, live streaming mobile app StreamKar launches a campaign #skcollarfordogs - Mission 500 to protect stray dogs from road accidents. Under this initiative, India's best 24x7 live streaming app StreamKar aims to collar 500 dogs with special reflector collars in collaboration with Awaaz Foundation.

#skcollarfordogs- Mission 500 is StreamKar's contribution towards the stray dogs and to protect them from fatal road accidents. In a bustling city like Mumbai, stray animals are always at risk of getting hit by vehicles, especially at night. The purpose behind this campaign is that the driver or the rider could identify the animal from a far distance and accordingly can slow down the vehicle. Collars used are reflective collars, when it's put around the stray dog's neck it will help them to be visible during the night as the collar reflects when light falls on it.

Since, stray animals are also part of the eco-system and to protect them should be the priority as well is what StreamKar truly believes. Hence, with thorough thinking the company launched #skcollarfordogs - Mission 500. The collars are customized and light weighted and will help the drivers at night to spot the animal from a distance.

Since 2018, StreamKar is constantly entertaining the users through its shows and in-app features, and aims to provide a platform to influencers to live stream their talent.

The mobile app follows a strict policy against all the users not abiding by rules and going against restrictions limit It's safe to mention that the streamers are safe when broadcasting and interacting with users.

