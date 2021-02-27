India's most sought-after automotive awards - 'Indian Car of the Year' & 'Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2021' recognize innovation and excellence in the industry

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indian tyre industry major & the market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, today, hosted the top honors in the Indian automotive industry- the 16th Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY), 14th Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY).

Winners of the prestigious awards, which recognize performance, innovation, and excellence in the Indian auto sector, were felicitated amidst a limited, yet highly celebrated gathering of industry stalwarts, key officials, and auto enthusiasts.

Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, presented the awards to the winners along with Yogendra Pratap, Chairman, ICOTY 2021, AspiBhathena, Chairman, IMOTY 2021, along with other jury members.

Building on the brand legacy, Hyundai i20 was honored with the title of 'Indian Car of the Year 2021', while Royal Enfield Meteor 350 edged out in the two-wheeler category and bagged the title of 'Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2021'.

With the growing demand for premium cars in the country, in 2019, the ICOTY jury introduced the Premium Car Award which honors the finest automobiles from around the world. Land Rover Defender was honored with the 'Premium Car Award 2021 by ICOTY'.

With the increasing focus of the Government of India and the automobile industry towards moving to electric mobility, this year the ICOTY jury introduced the 'Green Car Award' so as to reward manufacturers contributing towards the future of mobility. Tata Nexon EV received the 'Green Car Award 2021 by ICOTY' in the inaugural edition.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited said, "It's a matter of pride for us to be associated with the Indian Car of the Year & Indian Motorcycle of the Year awards since its inception.

While every year has been special, this one is truly exceptional, where we are not just celebrating the technological-excellence and innovation brought in by the manufacturers, but the zeal and resilience of the entire automotive industry, as it emerged stronger from the unchartered waters.

Considering the growing relevance of sustainable mobility, this year we also introduced the 'Green Car Award' to recognize the efforts of manufacturers who are helping bring a change towards the future of mobility.

With this, I would like to congratulate not just the winners, but all the contenders for offering some of the best technologically advanced products in line with the global innovations. It was remarkable to witness our eminent jury conducting the evaluation under a safe and secure environment."

Introduced in 2005 and 2007 respectively, the ICOTY and IMOTY are the most prestigious awards in the Indian Automobile Industry. Adjudged by a panel of domain experts from the motoring fraternity in India, the ICOTY and IMOTY Awards are conducted basis an examination on numerous key parameters, such as price, fuel-efficiency, styling, comfort, safety, performance, practicality, technical innovation, value for money, and suitability. Grant Thornton is the Validation Partner.

Given the unprecedented times, the awards were organized in a highly secure environment to ensure the safety of the guests and adherence to the social distancing norms.

Representing Hyundai i20, the winner of ICOTY 2021, S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, "It is a moment of great pride for all of us at Hyundai. We are honored to win this most prestigious automotive award - 'Indian Car of the Year 2021' for the all-new i20. The all-new i20 has once again redefined standards in the premium hatchback segment and today depicts strong expression of the progressive spirit of the new age Indian customers."

"Envisioning India at the heart of global manufacturing and commerce, Hyundai began its journey with the country 25 years ago towards mutual progress. Today, it gives us immense pride to have come this far together, developing a sustainable and thriving ecosystem leading to the collective evolution of the Indian Automotive Industry.

Winning the 7th ICOTY award symbolizes the trust and faith of customers in the Hyundai brand. We thank all our Customers, Partners, Government, Media, and Jurors for choosing the all-new i20 as the Indian Car of the Year 2021." He added.

Representing Meteor 350 which emerged as the winner of IMOTY 2021, Shubhranshu Singh, Global Head - Marketing at Royal Enfield said, "I am privileged and humbled to receive this award on behalf of the entire Royal Enfield team. This has been an exceptional year and it is testimony to the great teamwork that in extraordinary times we received this extraordinary recognition."

ICOTY and the IMOTY awards recognize and reward the rigorous efforts made by auto manufacturers in the areas of design excellence, innovation, and R & D to ensure customer satisfaction.

Winner of 'Premium Car Award 2021 by ICOTY', for Land Rover Defender Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "We are truly delighted to receive the most coveted recognition for the Land Rover Defender in India - the luxury car award by ICOTY. It's another testimony to the fabulous work done by Land Rover designers and engineers. We are extremely honored and I thank all jury members for bestowing this honor on the Land Rover Defender. The Land Rover Defender has received a fantastic response in India and I take this opportunity to thank our fans and customers in India for the same."

On being honored with the 'Green Car Award 2021 by ICOTY' for Tata Nexon EV, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "It is indeed a very proud moment for us all at Tata Motors. We are honored to win ICOTY's first-ever 'Green Car Award 2021' for India's most aspirational, practical, and accessible electric car - the Tata Nexon EV.

This award reflects the immense trust and strong confidence placed in the Tata Nexon EV, making it the most preferred electric car in the country. Since its launch a year ago, the Tata Nexon EV has consistently emerged as a leader in its segment, commanding a market share of 66 percent (YTD FY21).

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our 3000+ customers, partners, media, and jurors for choosing the Tata Nexon EV as ICOTY's 'Green Car of the Year 2021'. We hope that this award will encourage more and more people to switch to green transportation."

Congratulating the winners, Yogendra Pratap, Chairman, ICOTY 2021, said, "The key criteria for an ICOTY winner are its power to redefine the segment, and that's exactly what Hyundai i20 brings to its category. No wonder we had a resounding decision from the jury by a margin of 13 points. I am also excited with the debut of the Green Car Award this year and the Tata Nexon EV ticks all the right boxes.

With the kind of efforts that are being put towards bringing sustainable mobility solutions by manufacturers, we hope to make this an annual feature at the awards.

Additionally, Range Rover Defender won the Premium Car Award, which has changed the dynamics of the segment. I congratulate all the winners and contenders for their remarkable efforts."

AspiBhathena, Chairman, IMOTY 2021, said, "The year 2020 was a tough one for the Indian automotive industry. Yet, the two-wheeler segment has done well despite all the headwinds and this is reflected through the participation of 10 strong contenders in the Indian Motorcycle of the Year category.

Like always, the jury has done a sterling job and the best performer, Royal Enfield Meteor has emerged as the most deserving winner. All the past winners have done exceptionally well in the market, and we hope, this year too, the winner achieves roaring success in times to come."

