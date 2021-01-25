India's Next Sushruta - Medtronic India's case based competition for resident doctors culminates in grand finale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc, concluded the grand finale of India's Next Sushruta (INS), a case study competition targeted towards postgraduates and super-specialty students in the field of surgery.

The concluding round saw finalists competing for the top three spots with a chance to take part in an international clinical observership at a Medtronic Innovation center. The finale saw Dr Usha H, MCh Surgical Oncology from Kidwai memorial institute of oncology, Bangalore win over the jury with her presentation to clinch the title of India's Next Sushruta.

Dr Souvik Paul, DNB Surgical Gastroenterology from BLK Superspeciality Hospital, New Delhi was adjudged the 1st runner up, while Dr Nitesh Kumar, MS Urology from Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad took the 2nd runner up place.

Named after the father of early surgery, Sushruta, India's Next Sushruta is a one of a kind industry-academia program in the med-tech space in India. The competition saw participation from across specialties including general surgery, gastro and oncology. The multi-stage academic contest was administered in partnership with Docplexus, who executed the program spanning 80 cities and conducted quantitative quizzes and abstract submissions on their platform.

"At Medtronic, we are committed to transforming healthcare, but we know we can't do it alone. As global healthcare evolves, it is our responsibility as partners to evolve with it. India's Next Sushruta is a unique opportunity for young doctors from multiple medical schools and disciplines to come together to present their views to address health issues plaguing the country and gives these medical students to gain skills and experience thinking outside the box while continuing their education," said Madan Krishnan, vice president & managing director, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd.

"Through this program we hope to address prevalent capacity and awareness barriers along with increasing patient access to various therapies in the future. We are thrilled with the opportunity to engage with young resident doctors and Heads of Departments of these medical institutes."

The grand finale of INS involved 20-minute case presentations by the top ten finalists judged by a panel comprising of experts from major institutes:

* Dr Avanish Saklani, Associate Professor Robotic Lead Colorectal, Tata Memorial Center, Mumbai

* Dr Abhay Dalvi, Professor & Unit Head, Dept. of Surgery, KEM Hospital, Mumbai

* Dr Anil Aggarwal, Director, Professor & Head, Dept. of Gastrointestinal Surgery, GB Pant Hospital, Delhi

* Dr S Sudhindran, Professor & Chief Transplant Surgeon, Dept. of Gastrointestinal Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Kochi

* Dr SVS Deo, Professor & Head, Surgical Oncology, AIIMS Delhi

* Dr Madhabananda Kar, Professor & Head, Dept. of Surgical Oncology, AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Raising adequate awareness about disease and therapy areas coupled with skill development to achieve technology adoption is the long-term objective of INS. Consequently, from among the top 10 finalists, the final seven have been selected to participate in proctorship programs in India.

