PNN Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 10: Kerala is set to host a major business and investment gathering as the Brand Keralam Conclave 2026, the fourth edition of the Profit Tusker Summit, takes place on October 15, 2026, at O by Tamara, Thiruvananthapuram. Organized by FYBB and The Profit News, the conclave will bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts and key stakeholders to explore strategies for positioning Kerala as a globally competitive destination for business, investment, manufacturing and international trade. "The Brand Keralam Conclave 2026 will be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Shri V. D. Satheesan. The prestigious event will also witness the participation of several ministers from the Government of Kerala, alongside prominent business leaders, global investors, entrepreneurs and industry experts. Their participation will add significance to discussions on Kerala's investment opportunities, industrial development, international trade and long-term economic growth."

Built around the vision of (Onnamathakanam Keralam) - an aspiration for Kerala to become a leader in economic development and enterprise - the conclave seeks to move beyond conventional business discussions and encourage meaningful dialogue on opportunities that can accelerate the state's economic transformation. With the theme "Rooted in Keralam. Ready for the World," the event aims to highlight Kerala's potential to emerge as a significant hub for global investment, entrepreneurship, innovation, exports and maritime commerce. From Business Recognition to Economic Transformation The Profit Tusker platform has steadily evolved into a forum connecting businesses, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from across India. Following three editions held in Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, the fourth edition introduces a focused conversation on Kerala's economic future under the Brand Keralam Conclave identity.

Unlike traditional business conferences, Brand Keralam Conclave 2026 aims to encourage actionable discussions on investment, infrastructure development, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration. The event will focus on how Kerala can leverage its strategic geographical location, skilled workforce, expanding infrastructure, entrepreneurial ecosystem and international connections to strengthen its position in India's economic growth story. Make in Kerala: Building a Global Manufacturing and Investment Destination One of the major discussions at the conclave, "Make in Keralam," will explore opportunities to transform Kerala into a competitive destination for manufacturing, investment, technology and entrepreneurship. The discussion will examine strategies for attracting domestic and international investment, strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), encouraging industrial innovation and expanding Kerala's startup ecosystem.

Industry leaders and experts will also deliberate on improving the ease of doing business, developing investment-friendly infrastructure, creating employment opportunities and enabling Kerala-based enterprises to compete in national and international markets. The session aims to explore how Kerala can translate its strengths in education, talent, technology and entrepreneurship into sustainable industrial growth. Mission Samudra: Connecting Kerala's Ports to Global Trade Another major highlight of Brand Keralam Conclave 2026 will be "Mission Samudra," a focused discussion on strengthening Kerala's maritime economy through integrated port connectivity and logistics infrastructure. The session will explore opportunities to connect Kerala's inland ports, waterways and logistics hubs with major commercial gateways, including Vizhinjam International Seaport and Cochin Port.

With the development of Vizhinjam International Seaport opening new possibilities for international shipping and logistics, the discussion will examine how Kerala can capitalize on its maritime infrastructure to attract cargo movement, strengthen export competitiveness and create new business opportunities. Key areas of discussion will include inland waterway transportation, cargo consolidation, warehousing, containerisation, multimodal logistics, port operations and the role of private investment in developing an efficient maritime trade ecosystem. Mission Samudra is intended to bring together stakeholders from shipping, logistics, port operations and related industries to identify practical opportunities for improving Kerala's connectivity with global markets. Positioning Kerala as a Global Business Brand

Brand Keralam Conclave 2026 is founded on the belief that Kerala's economic potential extends beyond its established strengths in tourism, healthcare, education and services. The conclave will explore the possibilities of building a stronger global identity for Kerala as a destination for investment, manufacturing, innovation, international trade and sustainable enterprise. By connecting policymakers, business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and industry professionals, the platform seeks to encourage collaboration and generate fresh perspectives on Kerala's long-term economic development. The initiative also aims to strengthen the conversation around Brand Kerala, highlighting the state's capacity to attract global businesses while supporting the growth of homegrown enterprises. A Platform for Business Leaders, Investors and Entrepreneurs

The conclave is expected to provide opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange and meaningful engagement among representatives of diverse industries. Participants will have the opportunity to explore emerging business opportunities, understand developments in Kerala's investment landscape and engage in discussions on the infrastructure and policy priorities necessary to support future growth. Brand Keralam Conclave 2026 will be held on Thursday, October 15, from 3 PM to 9 PM at O by Tamara, Thiruvananthapuram. Business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, industry professionals and other interested participants can find further information and register through the official event website: https://theprofitawards.com About Brand Keralam Conclave Brand Keralam Conclave is a business and economic development forum presented as the fourth edition of the Profit Tusker Summit. Organized by FYBB (https://fybb.co) and The Profit News, the conclave seeks to encourage conversations and collaborations that strengthen Kerala's position as a competitive business, investment and global trade destination.

Through focused industry discussions and stakeholder engagement, the platform aims to support a shared vision of a more enterprising, investment-ready and globally connected Kerala. Media and Event Enquiries: Website: https://theprofitawards.com/ Email: info@theprofitawards.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)