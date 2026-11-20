NewsVoir Delhi NCR [India], November 20: India's organised retail market is preparing for a sizeable addition of space. JLL estimates that nearly 43.7 million sq. ft. of new retail space will be delivered across the country's top seven cities by 2030. The pipeline comes as retailers leased 9.36 million sq. ft. between January and September 2026, a 5.6% rise over the same period last year and the strongest nine-month performance in four years. Delhi-NCR accounted for 26% of leasing, ahead of Mumbai and Bengaluru. Fashion and apparel led demand, followed by food and beverage and entertainment. Yet the expansion is not simply a question of adding malls. High streets accounted for 46.3% of leasing, marginally ahead of shopping malls at 45.9%. Retailers are using different formats, and the performance of new developments will depend on whether their location, catchment, access and tenant mix match the needs of the market.

The changing demand profile is also influencing how retail spaces are designed and planned, with developers increasingly looking beyond conventional shopping formats to create destinations that encourage longer visits and repeat footfall. Harinder Singh Hora, Founder Chairman, Reach Group, said, "With fashion and apparel accounting for 31% of retail leasing between January and September 2026, followed by food and beverage at 18% and entertainment at 15%, the demand profile clearly indicates that consumers are looking beyond conventional shopping formats. This is also influencing how retail developments are being conceptualised, with greater emphasis on creating spaces that encourage discovery, interaction and longer visits. Architectural planning plays a critical role here. Double-height atriums, open-to-sky spaces, wider circulation corridors, well-positioned anchor stores and clearly defined dining and entertainment zones can significantly influence how visitors navigate a development and engage with its offerings. Equally important is ensuring that the tenant mix is planned around the consumption patterns of the catchment, rather than simply filling available space. Developers must look at how retail, food, entertainment and leisure complement one another to create a cohesive destination. The real measure of a successful retail development will be its ability to generate consistent footfall, encourage repeat visits and remain relevant as consumer preferences evolve."

For retailers, the decision to enter a market is increasingly shaped by the overall proposition of a destination, including the mix of brands, accessibility and the experiences it offers consumers. The emphasis is shifting towards retail environments that offer more than transactional shopping, with dining, entertainment and leisure becoming important components of the visitor journey. Deepak Kapoor, Director, Gulshan Group, said, "Retailers today are quite conscious of where they set up shop, the catchment they cater to and what else a retail destination has to offer. Beyond shopping, food, entertainment and leisure have become important in shaping the overall visitor experience. A well-curated mix of offerings, supported by thoughtful planning, can make a destination more appealing and give people reasons to visit beyond a single purchase. For us, the focus is on creating spaces that people enjoy coming back to, while also ensuring that the environment works well for the brands and businesses operating within it."

As retail destinations evolve, mixed-use developments are increasingly emerging as a way to integrate retail with residential, commercial and lifestyle ecosystems. This approach can help create a more consistent consumer base while making retail an integral part of the urban environment rather than a standalone destination. Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, said, "India's new retail supply will be judged less by its scale and more by its relevance. Space is being added faster than well-planned destinations, so the real test is whether developments are designed around their catchment. That means seamless access, the right mix of shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure and the flexibility to adapt as consumer habits change. This is the approach we follow across our mixed-use developments where the aim is to create destinations that become part of everyday urban life."

However, the expansion of retail infrastructure also raises questions around whether the supporting urban infrastructure can accommodate the scale of growth being envisaged. Connectivity, parking, accessibility and the availability of supporting services will play a significant role in determining how effectively new retail developments function, particularly as the sector expands beyond established metropolitan markets. Umang Jindal, CEO, Homeland Group, said, "India's retail infrastructure is entering a phase of significant expansion, but the real question is whether the country's urban infrastructure can keep pace with it. Adding retail space alone will not be enough. The next phase of growth will require better connectivity, planned urban development, adequate parking, reliable utilities and supporting infrastructure that can sustain increasing consumer footfall. As retail expands beyond established metros into emerging cities, the focus must be on creating developments that are supported by genuine consumption demand and can integrate with the city's long-term growth. The opportunity is clearly there, but the sector's readiness will depend on how well infrastructure, urban planning and retail development progress together. This will be critical in determining the long-term sustainability of India's retail growth."

The opportunity extends beyond established metropolitan centres. As purchasing power and organised consumption spread into emerging urban markets, developers are looking at locations where quality retail infrastructure remains limited. The challenge is to understand the size and spending capacity of the catchment before committing to large developments. Dr. Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, said, "The addition of 43.7 million sq. ft. of retail supply by 2030 points to the scale of opportunity emerging in India's retail sector. The focus now needs to be on how well our infrastructure can support this growth. Beyond the availability of retail space, factors such as connectivity, efficient layouts, thoughtful spatial design and well-planned amenities will play an important role in shaping the next generation of retail destinations. As consumer preferences evolve, the integration of shopping, dining, leisure and social experiences will become increasingly relevant. The opportunity lies in creating developments that respond to these changing needs while contributing to the growth of India's urban market."

India's retail expansion over the next few years will ultimately hinge on how effectively developers, retailers and urban planners respond to evolving consumer expectations and the realities of infrastructure development. While the projected supply signals confidence in the sector's long-term growth, the focus will increasingly be on building retail destinations that are commercially viable, accessible and experience-led. The ability to balance scale with thoughtful planning and market relevance will determine which developments sustain footfall and establish themselves as enduring retail destinations. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)