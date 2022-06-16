India's top archer Deepika Kumari inks endorsement deal with Numoto Scuderia

You would like to read
New Delhi/Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 16 (ANI/GPRC): Numoto Scuderia, an automotive wellness company, today announced that it has signed India's star archer, Deepika Kumari, as the company's brand ambassador. As part of the deal, Deepika Kumari will be a part of all the marketing and brand campaigns of Numoto Scuderia along with the above-the-line and below-the-line marketing communication of the company.
The 27-year-old Deepika Kumari, who hails from Jharkhand, the same state where Numoto Scuderia has started its operations from, is one of India's most recognised and decorated women athletes. The three-time Olympian is a former world number 1 in the recurve women category and has won multiple medals on the world stage. Currently ranked as number 3 in recurve women, Deepika is an Arjuna Awardee and Padma Shri.
On the association with Numoto Scuderia, Deepika Kumari said, "I am really delighted to be a part of the growing Numoto Scuderia family. As a young company from Jharkhand in the automotive space, I look forward to working with them on what promises to be a fulfilling and exciting journey."
Numoto Scuderia is India's first 'Automotive Wellness' brand with a bouquet of services and products to keep vehicles efficient, safe and roadworthy. It provides services ranging from on-site (https://www.nu-moto.com/product/engine-decarbonization-for-bikes-350-cc) decarbonization to automated vehicle general services and also specialises in online sales of exclusive car maintenance products like (https://www.nu-moto.com/product-category/products/automobile-oil-lubricants) Engine Oils and Lubricants.
Speaking on signing Deepika Kumari as the brand ambassador, Palash Bagchi, CEO Numoto Scuderia said, "Deepika Kumari is an absolute youth icon and is a perfect fit for a young brand like Numoto. She is already a legend of Indian sport and at just 27 years of age what she has been able to achieve is an inspiration for today's youth. We are thrilled to have her on board at Numoto and are sure she will add immense value."
"We are extremely delighted to facilitate the endorsement association between Deepika Kumari and Numoto Scuderia," said Tuhin Mishra, co-founder & MD, Baseline Ventures. "Deepika Kumari is a sports youth icon and is hugely popular across the length and breadth of India. It is a proud moment for us at Baseline to facilitate the association between two young, bold and like-minded entities."
