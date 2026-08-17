PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Returning for its 5th edition, the expo will host 120+ exhibitors and 100+ speakers, alongside traders, investors, fintech professionals, financial institutions, brokers and technology providers, across two days of insights, networking, product discovery and business opportunities. India's markets are evolving fast, and this edition offers a closer look at the technologies, strategies and opportunities shaping what's next -- from online trading and stock markets to digital payments, investment platforms, mutual funds, ETFs and emerging fintech. For attendees, it's a chance to move beyond online conversations and engage directly with the companies, experts and professionals leading the industry.

Meet the People Shaping What Comes Next A major part of the Money Expo India experience is its speaker lineup, with 100+ industry experts and thought leaders taking the stage across the two-day event, including: - Prasanna Lohar -- President, India Blockchain Forum - Vijay Krishnamurthy -- Managing Director & CEO, India INX, GIFT City - Niranjan Avasthi -- President & Head of Product, Marketing and Digital, Edelweiss Mutual Fund - Balakrishnan Ilango -- Senior Innovation Manager, Analytics APAC, London Stock Exchange Group - Dhiraj Nim -- Economist / FX Strategist, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group - Sanjiv Roy -- Head of Affluent Banking, Wealth Management & Fee Products, RBL Bank

- Anindya Banerjee -- Head of Research, FICC Desk, Kotak Securities - Chandan Taparia -- Head of Technical & Derivatives Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services - Saurabh Patwa -- Head of Equities & Portfolio Manager, Quest Investment Management - Aamar Deo Singh -- Senior Vice President, Research, Angel One - Chintan Thakkar -- Global Financial Markets Expert - Kunal Bothra -- Market Technical Expert & SEBI-Registered Research Analyst This year's agenda tackles the shifts redefining trading today -- from managing leverage and risk in a tighter derivatives market to what's really driving broker choice for India's more informed, higher-value traders. Expect sharp, practical conversations on the discipline behind durable performance and the platform standards traders now expect before they commit.

For traders and investors, this means direct access to perspectives that can help them better understand a rapidly changing market. For financial professionals and businesses, it creates a space to exchange ideas, identify emerging opportunities, and connect with potential partners. Book your Ticket for Money Expo India 2026. About Money Expo India Money Expo India is a financial event connecting traders, investors, fintech companies, financial institutions, and industry professionals. The event provides a platform for expert discussions, networking, product discovery, and conversations around the future of finance, trading and financial technology. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)