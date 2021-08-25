India's youngest-ever Deputy Chef De Mission Arhan Bagati is all set to make a landmark debut at the Tokyo Paralympics

You would like to read
- Fulfill all your living needs with New Delhi's most luxurious & organised student housing brand!
- Chef Vikas Chawla's book 'Cook with Mother Cook with Punjab' released by chef Dr Manjit Gill
- Saffola Mealmaker teams up with Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur to launch 'Delicious Soya Cook Book'
- Chandigarh University's Aruna Tanwar becomes India's first ever Taekwondo athlete to qualify for Paralympics
- Mission Dreams Media releases their new music label "Be You Records"
New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's youngest-ever Deputy Chef De Mission, Arhan Bagati, is all set to lead the country's first batch of athletes for the Paralympics Tokyo starting today.
The 22-year-old Liberal Arts Graduate from Pomona College, USA, has been the goodwill ambassador for Paralympics since 2015 and is now the youngest Deputy Chef De Mission in the world at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Arhan Bagati has previously founded the 'InRio' app, which was instrumental in assisting Indian Paralympic Athletes to find locations that are easily accessible to them, including restrooms, restaurants, movie theatres, public parks and more.
In 2020, he developed another app called 'IndTokyo' to assist the Indian Paralympic Athletes travelling for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, by providing them with diet and nutrition information, and accessible places to visit in Tokyo.
His efforts for the sports and Paralympics movement in the country have been long underway. As a huge fan of the legendary track and field sprinter Milkha Singh, who he met at an event in Delhi in 2014, Arhan got inspired to assist para-athletes in their journey to the Olympics. He helped the Paralympic Committee of India organize and manage 'Sports For Development Run' in 2014, eventually becoming the 'Awareness and Impact Ambassador' of the Paralympic Committee of India in 2015.
The youngster has also been the driving force behind the success of some of India's best para-athletes, Mariyappa Thangavelu and Varun Singh Bhati, both of whom he sponsored by donating his entire pocket money. Mariyappan went on to win gold and Varun Singh Bhati bagged a bronze medal at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016.
For his accomplishments, Arhan Bagati was awarded the 'Honourable Service Dedication and Valuable Contribution to the Paralympic movement in India' at the 16th Senior National Para Athletic Championship 2016. His work towards empowering differently-abled people has previously led him to create LetsEnable.com, a public service website to help differently-abled people in Delhi-NCR.
As an academic, Arhan believes that academic research paves the way for debates, discussions and ultimately, decision-making in matters of public policy. To that end, he has founded KYARI (Kashmir's Yumberzal Applied Research Institute), which aims to conduct Applied Research on a broad spectrum of topics that impact civic and social issues in Jammu and Kashmir.
Arhan Bagati and the batch of Indian para-athletes have already arrived in Tokyo, and are gearing up to make a historic debut today. The team is high on morale, and Arhan says they expect to bring home a dozen medals, marking this event as India's best-ever performance at the Paralympics.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor