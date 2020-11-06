India's youngest influencer Krina Gindra's mantra towards success revealed!

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI/PNN): Internet is today one of the most powerful yet important parts of everyone's lives.
One can't imagine life without it and many have made their lives with the help of it. Krina Gindra is that name who is a student, a popular blogger, and an influencer marketer in the economic sector who is inspiring today's youth with her work. With a dream of creating an identity on her own, she has managed to make a place for herself in the field of management.
While many students have been living their lives with a happy-go-lucky attitude, this girl is a multi-tasker who strikes a perfect balance between her studies and her work. That's what makes her different from today's youth.
Her Instagram username is @krinagindra
She is currently in her third year and is studying commerce at Nagindas Khandwala College, Mumbai. Simultaneously she is also preparing for MBA in Marketing.
"It is my Parents dream to become a self-independent and reliable and Strong Women in today's Generation," she said while talking about managing two things at the same time.
She began her professional career at the age of 16 as a blogger and was also an ambassador head at Paisawapas.com. Moreover, she has formerly also worked as a POPxo campus ambassador which saw her interest in becoming an influencer.
Apart from this, she is also a freelancer Public Relations officer who has done PR of some popular restaurants of Mumbai including 4 Bro's Pizza, Zaika, West Lume Bar and Kitchen, The Boston Cupcakery among others. Not just this, she is an influencer marketer and is the founder of www.squadk.in - an influencer marketing agency which was formed keeping in mind the budgeting issues faced by the brands.
She started up her own company at the age of 19.
"The experiences and struggles I faced have been my greatest teachers. I went through a lot of hardships but I never gave up. As a girl, I was judged for the choice of my occupation. I believe to achieve something, we need to be beaten a bit," said the marketing influencer.
Krina's work speaks for herself today as she has collaborated with top brands like Go Airlines, Nestle, Kalyan Jewellers, Reliance Jewels, Asian Paints, Sunburn Festival and many more. With her work, she has proved many people wrong who once pointed out at her for making a wrong career choice. We wish the young girl the best wishes and we hope that she continues with her good work.
