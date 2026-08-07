VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 7: The Board of Directors of India Shelter Finance Corporation at its meeting held today, approved the unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2026. - Gross AUM as of Q1FY27 at Rs. 11,284 Crs, growth of 24% YoY - PAT of Rs. 143 Crs for Q1FY27, growth of 20% YoY - RoA for Q1FY27 at 5.8% and RoE for Q1FY27 at 17.5% Key Performance Metrics: India Shelter Finance Corporation's Gross Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹11,284 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹9,120 crore in Q1FY26, registering a 24% year-on-year (YoY) growth. On a sequential basis, Gross AUM increased 2% from ₹11,044 crore reported in Q4FY26.

Disbursements during Q1FY27 stood at ₹641 crore, compared with ₹887 crore in Q1FY26 and ₹1,040 crore in Q4FY26. (Refer Note 1). The company's Spread stood at 6.6% in Q1FY27, compared with 6.4% in Q1FY26 and 6.6% in Q4FY26. Operating Expenses (Opex) as a percentage of Gross AUM were 4.0% in Q1FY27, compared with 4.1% in Q1FY26 and 3.9% in Q4FY26. Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q1FY27 stood at ₹143 crore, compared with ₹119 crore in Q1FY26, reflecting a 20% YoY growth. On a sequential basis, PAT increased 4% from ₹138 crore reported in Q4FY26. Return on Assets (RoA) stood at 5.8% in Q1FY27, compared with 6.0% in Q1FY26 and 5.9% in Q4FY26. Return on Equity (RoE) was 17.5% in Q1FY27, compared with 17.2% in Q1FY26 and 17.6% in Q4FY26.

The company's Gross Stage 3 assets stood at 1.5% in Q1FY27, compared with 1.2% in Q1FY26 and 1.2% in Q4FY26. Note 1 - During Q1FY27, the Company consciously transitioned to recognizing disbursements on cheque realization rather than cheque handover. Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rupinder Singh, Managing Director and CEO of India Shelter Finance Corporation said: FY27 has begun on a steady note, Gross AUM grew 24% YoY to Rs. 11,284 Crs. During the quarter, the Company consciously transitioned to recognizing disbursements on cheque realization rather than cheque handover. This transition is aligned with stronger operational controls and the impact of the same is one time in nature. This one-time accounting change has shifted a portion of disbursement recognition across reporting periods and temporarily impacted reported Q1FY27 disbursements. Reported disbursements for the quarter stood at Rs. 641 Crs. Disbursement at clearance for Q1FY27 was at Rs. 1,046 Crs.

On profitability metrics, PAT for the quarter came in at Rs. 143 Crs registering a growth of 20% YoY and 4% QoQ. RoE for the quarter stood at 17.5%. Our Networth now stands at Rs. 3,352 Crs. Profitability: - Profit after tax grew by 20% YoY to Rs. 143 Crs in Q1FY27 - RoA stood at 5.8% in Q1FY27 - RoE stood at 17.5% in Q1FY27 Borrowings & Liquidity: - Networth came in at Rs. 3,352 Crs as of June'26 - The company continues to carry a liquidity of Rs. 2,423 Crs as of June'26 - In Q1FY27, cost of funds were stable at 8.2%

- In Q1FY27, spreads were stable at 6.6% Asset Quality & Provisions: - Gross Stage 3 and Net Stage 3 were at 1.5% and 1.2% as of June'26 About India Shelter Finance Corporation: India Shelter provides affordable home loans and loan against property in Tier 2 and 3 geographies in India. India Shelter provides home loans to customers from low-and middle-income segments who are building or buying their first homes. The company has strong distribution moat with its Pan-India network in 15 states via 307 branches and maintains a granular portfolio. The company is run by an experienced professional management team backed by marquee investors.

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