India T10 cricket Association ready to select players for T10 premier league

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/SRV Media): The T10 Cricket Association is developing a new shorter format cricket with a new set of rules and regulations.

Two teams play for 10 overs each, for 90 minutes.

Since its launch, the tournament has garnered massive support from fans, players, and official bodies from across the world. The association currently has over 12 teams from across the regions of northern India.

State trials will begin from Uttar Pradesh, on 23rd September 2021, in NDCA Ground, Greater Noida West, followed by Bundelkhand T10 cricket association trial on 27th September 2021, venue Sarsa Cricket Ground, Kundali. For Uttarakhand T10 Cricket Association Trial will be held on 3rd October 2021, in Roorkee, and on 5th October 2021 the trials will take place in Varanasi on Late Shri Ramdular Yadav Amuli Cricket Stadium.

Keeping a simple yet effective format, the 12 teams are divided into two separate pools- Pool A and Pool B with 6 teams in each pool. First-round matches were played from 4th April to 8th April, between the teams of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra, Delhi, and Purvanchal.

The Second edition of the T10 Premier League was held in August 2021 where seven teams played in a total of 24 matches. It was broadcasted on different continents to reach over a million cricket fans.

Under 18 T-10 matches will also be organized in September, where 6 teams will participate. Encouraging sports amongst women, the association will also be organizing the Women's T10 Championship.

The platform provides young cricketers to showcase their talent and in the future, they will represent India in the T10 team internationally and make the whole country proud. Youngsters gather as a team from Bihar, Uttarakhand, Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Purvanchal, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, and T10BS.

One of the most unique features of the T10 Cricket Association is that it gives chance to those skillful players who were somehow not selected in their state teams, these players get into the T10BS team, giving them a fair chance. The association is planning an expansion from the next session by adding 12 new teams to the format covering the whole nation.

On successful completion of its first session of T10 matches, Rajiv Yadav, General Secretary, said, "We are overwhelmed by the audience response. Cricket runs in India's blood. The tournament has garnered massive support from fans, players, and official bodies from across the world. The tournament is growing from strength to strength with every passing year. By introducing the new format, we are trying to make the game more entertaining for the youth."

Adding to it he talked about the future of the T10 association, "We want to represent India on a global level. By giving fair and equal chances to everyone from grassroots level we want to bring out India's hidden talent."

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)