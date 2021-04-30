India takes lead: 19-year-old Indian Golfer Krishiv KL Tekchandani gives away all savings to COVID Cause

You would like to read
- 19-year-old Indian golfer donates all his earnings to fund Vaccination Drive
- Is blood donation an emotion of fear or a sense of pride and joy?
- Arlak Biotech's A-BGN blood sugar control capsules booming in diabetes sphere
- Liver Diseases and Transplantation Centre launched by Kauvery Group of Hospitals - Three women donate Liver for their loved ones, giving a second lease of life
- Digital Space to Undergo Massive Shift in Cookieless Era: Survey
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic reached India in February, 2020. India, with a population of more than 1.34 billion - the second largest population in the world - worked on multiple strategies, contributions and innovations from people across the country to combat this situation.
Moreover, the Indian government implemented a 55-days lockdown throughout the country that started on March 25th, 2020, to reduce the transmission of the virus. This outbreak linked to the economy of the nation, dramatically impeded industrial sectors and the economy on the whole.
As India still fends itself from the COVID virus during 2021, India's young generation sure seems determined to take command of the situation - one step, a time. On one hand, where young Turks bring innovative solutions to the rescue of COVID-stricken citizens, there are others, who are setting examples by putting their best altruistic foot forward.
The news of a 19-year-old Indian golfer, Krishiv KL Tekchandani, was all over the Internet when he donated all his savings to the blue collared staff of the golfing community. Krishiv is again inspiring youth this time emphasising the critical fact of a possible blood shortage in India. After a massive vaccination drive starting from 1st May 2021, inmates cannot donate blood for 3 months.
"18 to 30 is the fittest lot at this point in time and also the least vaccinated age bracket, I am donating blood before taking the shot and I hope this becomes like a SOP: Standard operating procedure," says Krishiv KL Tekchandani, seen outside Cooper Hospital, Mumbai, who had come here to donate blood. "You can't donate blood for 3 months after vaccination, do it now," says Krishiv after donating.
The number of monetary remittance and donations for the COVID-19 virus went up after a picture of Krishiv KL Tekchandani was seen doing rounds on the internet as he donated his entire savings to the cause.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor