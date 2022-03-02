India to Look Younger as Leading American Brand 7e Wellness launches first-of-its-kind Microcurrent Device for Anti-Ageing Treatment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With microcurrent facials sparking conversations across the globe around anti-ageing and stimulating facial collagen, America's FDA-cleared, non-invasive microcurrent devices by 7e Wellness are coming to India, all set to throng the domestic market.

This means consumers get anti-ageing skin treatments that work from the comfort of their homes. Offered by 7e Wellness India, the brand's star offering MyoLift™ Mini Microcurrent Device is set to pave the way for non-invasive microcurrent technology-powered anti-aging facials. The device is available for purchase at Rs 22,999 at (https://7ewellness.in).

Founded by Pooja Johari, an expert in the biomedical space, and driven by her mission to empower beauty professionals with a non-invasive and natural approach to skincare, the brand has now emerged to be a popular one for personalized skincare treatments globally.

"When it comes to facelift surgeries in India, not only are they exorbitantly priced (with procedures ranging from Rs.1 lakh to Rs.2 lakh) but also involve acute pain and repeated follow-up sessions," says Johari. "Now electrical treatments can be gentle on the skin, without causing much harm and redness to the consumers. This is where 7e Wellness comes into the picture, making such treatments accessible and non-invasive," she adds.

The device comes with a set of 2 probes that can be manoeuvred on the face for targeted treatment. Known for its ability to boost ATP, collagen and elastin production, Myolift Mini can be used up to 3 times a week for effortless skin-lifting results. The 7e MyoLift™ Mini device is available at a price of Rs. 22,999/- It also includes conductive masks to target the eye, lip and forehead areas along with a ReStore Conductive Gel that must be applied prior to the treatment.

With many Indians resorting to dermal fillers, botox surgeries, laser treatments and chemical peels to make their lips fuller or to create a smoother appearance, the desire to match skin's age to emotional age is on the rise. With Myolift Mini, it is a one-time investment and one can reverse signs of ageing at their convenience.

The at-home device has become a game-changer in the current times of COVID-19 pandemic, as social distancing measures and lockdown restrictions have prevented consumers from receiving skincare treatments at clinics. With 7E Wellness devices, consumers can avoid stepping outside and safely pursuing their skincare needs.

With a successful track record of working with 6500+ professionals, connecting with 40+ beauty schools, and satisfying over 1L customers, along with the latest launch in the Indian markets, the brand credibility seems to provide a promising start to their new venture in India.

Headquartered in San Diego, 7e Wellness also provides hands-on training to professionals and receives feedback to constantly advance their devices. Currently, Myolift Mini is not available on any other ecommerce platform other than at (https://7ewellness.in), but soon will be made available across leading beauty ecommerce platforms.

