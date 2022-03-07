India Today and Amazon Alexa tie-up to bring viewers the Ground Zero report for the UP elections

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/ATK): The alliance between the leading News channel's online platform and the #1 smart speaker brand comes to deliver the most factual updates to its viewers on the 3-episode special flagship show Trigger Point hosted by Preeti Chaudhary!

Fight for political supremacy in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh, is one of the most anticipated events in India's political calendar.

With all eyes glued to this political fervour unfolding ahead of the counting day, Indiatoday.in & Amazon Alexa alliance couldn't have come at a better time to deliver election broadcast in the digital arena.

As the 7 phases of polling nearly comes to an end and exit polls being around the corner, their unique content partnership comes at the crucial juncture in the most anticipated political festival of Hindi speaking belt of India -UP elections.

The partnership puts the focus on delivering most factual information and insightful analysis through 3 special episodes of our flagship show Trigger Point hosted by Preeti Chaudhary

So stay up to date with the analysis best on Trigger Point and just ask Alexa for all the facts and real-time election results. Don't miss watching!

