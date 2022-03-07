India Today and Amazon Alexa tie-up to bring viewers the Ground Zero report for the UP elections

You would like to read
- Wozart's TrueOccupancy Sensor is set to hit the market by December 2021
- Titan Watches sets the stage to introduce their latest smart watch
- 'Code Name Abdul' actor Ashok Chaudhary calls Bollywood a tough game
- India Book of Records breaks new boundaries
- HarperCollins India to release 'Bestselling Author Preeti Shenoy's' brand new book, 'The Magic Mindset'
New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/ATK): The alliance between the leading News channel's online platform and the #1 smart speaker brand comes to deliver the most factual updates to its viewers on the 3-episode special flagship show Trigger Point hosted by Preeti Chaudhary!
Fight for political supremacy in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh, is one of the most anticipated events in India's political calendar.
With all eyes glued to this political fervour unfolding ahead of the counting day, Indiatoday.in & Amazon Alexa alliance couldn't have come at a better time to deliver election broadcast in the digital arena.
As the 7 phases of polling nearly comes to an end and exit polls being around the corner, their unique content partnership comes at the crucial juncture in the most anticipated political festival of Hindi speaking belt of India -UP elections.
The partnership puts the focus on delivering most factual information and insightful analysis through 3 special episodes of our flagship show Trigger Point hosted by Preeti Chaudhary
(https://www.indiatoday.in/elections/video/up-election-2022-an-overview-of-the-political-mood-and-public-sentiment-trigger-point-with-preeti-choudhry-1920289-2022-03-03) VIDEO LINK
So stay up to date with the analysis best on Trigger Point and just ask Alexa for all the facts and real-time election results. Don't miss watching!
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor