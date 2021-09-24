India tops the chart for approved biosimilars and clinical trials surpassing USA and Europe: 10th Annual Pharma IPR India Conference

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): With an overarching theme of 'Ideate and Innovate' and new prospects of Intellectual Property (IP) in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, Informa Pharma Intelligence, the Knowledge Partner of Pharma IPR 2021, has today concluded the 10th Annual Pharma IPR India Conference in congregation with Informa Pharma Intelligence on 22-24 September 2021, first virtual edition of the conference.

The event witnessed innovative exchange of thoughts with an aim to create an efficient IP framework globally to bolster the potential of growth, investments, and collaboration amid crises.

Announcing the 10th Pharma IPR Conference, Poornachandra Tejasvi, Senior Director, Emerging Markets, India, at Informa Pharma Intelligence said, "The Indian Pharma Industry has generated remarkable growth in the past decades fueled by increasing burden of diseases and our aspirations to be the key generics, biosimilar and vaccine manufacturer for the world markets. With the increasing need for developing new and novel drug therapies, biosimilars and value-added generics, and intellectual property, play a crucial role in protecting these innovations and novel formulations. The Pharma IPR India Conference is an innovative platform to motivate researchers and IP professionals to explore new areas of Pharmaceutical and Biotech innovation, with modern intellectual property strategies, policies, and strong protection are extremely essential, especially amidst the crisis we are in."

Speaking on the inauguration of the 10th Annual Pharma IPR Conference, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "The pharmaceutical sector is complex and highly regulated in most economies. Recent challenges over patents for varied newer drugs has emphasized that advancement is still required in balancing the opposing forces of innovation through protection of IP rights, versus the provision of affordable drugs for the emerging geographical regions across the globe. IP is the backbone to ensure the development of new drugs and is extremely vital to improvise patient care, spurring economic growth and intensifying the innovation economy. To motivate researchers to explore new areas of medical innovation, modern IP systems and strong protections are crucial. With this broad vision in mind, we are proud to present the Annual Pharma IPR Conference this year. Our eminent platform will surely enable powerful discussions, deliberations and sharing of knowledge in the post vaccination stage to achieve the next phase of discoveries, advancement and best practices in the Pharma IPR space."

This conference created a common platform for all key stakeholders, IP/Patent leaders from across India and Law Firms from across Globe. Based on Informa Pharma Intelligence's 'Indian Biosimilars Report', India leads the ways with 127 products, which is the highest number of approved biosimilars compared to other major regions. This is expected to grow further and is likely to shape the next decade for the Indian biosimilars market through intensive portfolio management decisions, pricing, manufacturing prospects, clinical trials and Government support.

Furthermore, global policies across the pharma fraternity are changing and impacting businesses across nations where recent acts and policy changes like the Generic Drug User Fee Act (GDUFA) is expected to positively impact the generics manufacturers in India, providing an increased return on investment and encouraging compliance with US regulation. As per an integrated industry report by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), the improving demand trajectory will boost the Indian pharma sector, wherein over the last 9 months these companies have already garnered 45% of all new Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approvals. Based on Informa Pharma Intelligence, Global Oncology Opportunities & Trends 2025 report, the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world contributed to 6,961 candidates toward cancer management, showcasing a strong pipeline towards the fight against cancer. Similarly, the number of drugs in the management of Alzheimer's disease stood at 436 candidates. With many more candidates in the pipeline for various therapy areas, and some key products near patent expiry, IP will become a major talking point in the years to come across the world.

Amongst the notable members of the advisory board and speakers, Honorable Prathiba M Singh, Justice, Delhi High Court, Jacqueline Wright Bonilla, Deputy Chief Administrative Patent Judge, Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The key spokespeople from Pharma companies like Biocon, Zydus Cadilla, Wockhardt, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Mankind Pharma, Neuland Labs & Abbott Healthcare etc. shared insights on the emerging markets and key learnings for IP fraternity, notable global developments, amendments, and proposals to amendments at legislative, policy and regulatory side along with latest updates on COVID 19 patent waiver emerging global consensus.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)