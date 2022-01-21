Indian-American Artist Aruna Arya's Laazmi hits 1 million views in one week!

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/PNN): Though the pandemic has resulted in physical distancing amongst people, the situation has also garnered a huge amount of social solidarity.
Social media has played an important role in doing this, and people have given birth to whole new forms of collaboration with its help.
This is how Aruna Arya Gupta's latest song Laazmi came into being when she connected with Bengal's national-award-winning composer Mayookh Bhaumik on Instagram. Translated originally from an English poem by Aruna, Laazmi is a perfect blend of picturesque visuals and soothing music, which became an instant hit with listeners, crossing 1 million views on YouTube in just a week!
While Aruna's beauty and her amazing lyrics have thawed millions of hearts, it is also the romantic melody and singer Kinjal Chatterjee's soothing voice that has captivated the audience. The music video, directed by Sandip Ghoshal and released in association with M. Sandhu Production, has been shot in the beautiful locales in a beach town near Kolkata.
According to the multi-faceted persona Aruna, "When I recited 'Sweetheart', the original poem, Mayukh loved it and immediately came back with a rough composition for it. I wanted my people back home to hear it and enjoy it, so I translated the poem, which eventually became Laazmi."
Laazmi also stars a well-known television actor from Mumbai, Sumit Bhardwaj, alongside Aruna. It is a romantic melody that beautifully describes a man entrusting his thoughts to the woman he loves. Whether one is in love or wants to profess their love, Laazmi is the perfect song dedication for the occasion. With Valentine's Day around the corner, Laazmi is sure to win hearts on the airways and nightclubs where it is being played.
Aruna Arya Gupta is also a critically acclaimed poet and author and has published several books, including Amazon bestseller, Repentance. She has four more songs ready in the audio format and is planning to shoot three of them during her next visit to India in February 2022, for which she is already in talks with the best of directors and musicians from the Bengali entertainment industry.
