NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Homegrown luxury watch brand Argos Watches has launched Olympus II, its latest automatic watch collection, continuing the brand's strong growth in India's affordable luxury segment and further strengthening its position among the country's emerging premium watch brands. Following the rapid sell-out of previous collections including Olympus I and Apollo III, the new launch witnessed over 34,000 pre-launch sign-ups, highlighting the growing demand for premium automatic watches among Indian consumers and the increasing interest in homegrown luxury labels offering quality craftsmanship and elevated design. Olympus II: The New Launch from Argos Watches Inspired by Japanese watchmaking traditions and contemporary design sensibilities, the Argos team travelled to Japan earlier this year as part of the research and development process behind Olympus II. The collection reflects a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics, designed for consumers seeking refined, statement-making timepieces for everyday wear.

Olympus II features Japanese Miyota automatic movement technology along with open-heart dials, sapphire crystal glass, fluted detailing, and premium finishing that enhance both durability and visual appeal. The collection has been designed with a strong focus on detail, wearability, and timeless aesthetics, while maintaining the brand's philosophy of accessible luxury. Starting at Rs. 13,990, Olympus II reflects Argos Watches' continued commitment to making premium automatic watches more attainable for a wider audience of young professionals, collectors, and watch enthusiasts in India. The collection aims to bridge the gap between aspirational luxury and everyday sophistication by offering elevated craftsmanship at a competitive price point.

The launch also marks Argos Watches' entry into women's automatic watches under the Olympus line, introducing a more compact design while retaining the signature detailing and craftsmanship associated with the collection. With this expansion, the brand aims to cater to the growing number of women consumers exploring premium automatic watches and mechanical timepieces. "Olympus II is a reflection of what our community has consistently asked for -- elevated finishing, stronger movements, and thoughtful design," shared the team at Argos Watches. "As a growing Indian watch brand, we want to continue creating products that feel premium, timeless, and globally relevant while remaining accessible to our audience."

Over the past few years, India's watch market has seen a growing shift toward mechanical and automatic watches, particularly among younger consumers who are increasingly looking for craftsmanship, storytelling, and individuality in the products they invest in. With strong community engagement, multiple sold-out launches, and a rapidly expanding customer base, Argos Watches is steadily emerging as one of India's fastest-growing independent watch brands in the affordable luxury category. About Argos Watches Argos Watches is an Indian luxury automatic watch brand redefining accessible luxury through premium mechanical timepieces that combine craftsmanship, timeless design, and precision engineering. Built for the modern consumer who values both style and substance, the brand focuses on creating sophisticated watches that reflect elegance, individuality, and everyday luxury.

With a strong emphasis on design, quality, and attention to detail, Argos Watches blends contemporary aesthetics with classic watchmaking sensibilities to create timepieces that resonate with a new generation of watch enthusiasts. The brand has steadily built a loyal and growing community through its thoughtfully designed collections, successful product launches, and commitment to delivering premium experiences at an attainable price point. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/argoswatch/?hl=en Website: https://www.argoswatch.in/collections/olympus-ii (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)