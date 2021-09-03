Indian boxer Nutlai Lalbiakkima secures a historic win with IBA Intercontinental Title at the Marine Pro Boxing Promotions

You would like to read
- ICICI Lombard registers and vaccinates over 30,000 in a week, sets a new Guinness World Record Title, in the process
- Toothsi comes on-board with Glamanand Supermodel India 2021
- Karam Batth explains the delay in releasing 'Padma Shri Kaur Singh'
- Indian Business personalities awarded 'Business Icon of India' title by Blossom Media
- KGF Fame HOMBALE FILMS is thrilled to announce the title of their new movie DVITVA which is all set to swoon the audiences
New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/SRV Media): The International Boxing Association - IBA made its historic entry into the Indian territory with its 1st ever IBA Title Championship at the Marine Pro Boxing Promotions fight night hosted on August 6, 2021.
Boxing legends like Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Roy Jones, Bernard Hopkins & many others hold this prestigious title of IBA, among which India's NUTLAI LALBIAKKIMA becomes the 1st Indian Pro boxer ever to win the IBA Intercontinental Title followed by Vimal Punera winning the Asia Title.
Devraj Das, the Founder, and Promoter of the Marine Pro Boxing promotion says, "I take great pride in informing you that the Marine Pro Boxing promotion has 92 Professional Boxers signed under our promotions. As a team, our prime goal and aim is to have Indian boxers in 6-7 weight divisions lead the Top 50 Global Ranking by 2022 end."
Nutlai previously made history for India during his Amateur career in 2018 when he became the 1st boxer to defeat World's no.1 Olympic Gold Medalist Hasanboy Dusmatov in Kazakhstan at the President's Cup. Much after that he turned Professional Boxer in 2019 & began his journey which eventually led him to sign a multi-year contract with Marine Pro Boxing Promotions.
He has become the under-rated sports athlete who continues to enjoy a growing fanbase on social media with the highest number of engagements on his Instagram account & also a popular Vlogger in the name of NT Biakkima with 2.5 Million views on his YouTube channel.
This show was hosted at a closed-door venue in Marine Centre, Mumbai which was sanctioned by PBC India - Professional Boxing Commission & title sanctioned by IBA (USA).
"Marine Pro Boxing Promotions is already creating a paradigm shift in the Indian professional boxing since its formation & have provided a platform to over 300 boxers on our shows. In fact, we took pro boxing to another level & made history by crowning India's 1st ever IBA Champions" says the Founder and Promoter, Devraj Das.
Marine Pro Boxing Promotion is already gearing for its 20th fight night which is scheduled to take place on 25th September 2021 which will introduce more new boxing talents.
Marine Pro Boxing has already set a benchmark in Indian boxing with more than 1 Million Viewerships on live digital streaming platforms, making pro boxing the 4th most viewed sports on digital media under the 16-40 aged audiences.
To Know More Visit (https://www.marineproboxing.com) Marine Pro Boxing Promotion
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor