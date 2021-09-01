Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2021 by The Brand Story

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/PNN): The Brand Story recently organized the Indian Brand Leadership Conclave 2021 focussed on the theme "Resilient India: The Path Ahead" at Vivanta Taj, Dwarka, New Delhi, on 21st August 2021.

This conclave celebrated the journeys of prominent leaders and leading brands from their inception to growth and success. It personified the purpose of a brand, its values, dedicated vision, and its mission.

The Conclave saw an impeccable and unparalleled line-up of special guests in attendance, including Chief Guest Sandeep Singh (Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana); and the Guests of Honour Brahma Kumari Sister Shivani (Prominent Spiritual Leader of India), a virtual keynote address by Kamlesh D Patel (Spiritual Guide Heartfulness), and Neerja Birla (Founder and Chairperson of Aditya Birla Education Trust). These prominent leaders spoke about leadership, the importance of being resilient, developing our nation's economy, being mentally strong, and forging a new India with dedication and hard work.

The evening also saw some special guests and panellists who participated in panel discussions moderated by a leading educationist and wellness expert, Dr. Nivedita Shreyans. The panellists spoke about the emergence of India after the pandemic and the steps that should be taken to make India a $5 Trillion Economy by 2024. The panellists included prominent names from various industries renowned for doing remarkable work in different domains.

Amongst the panellists, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE shared his views on academic growth and how students have been coping with the changes brought by the pandemic. Shaina NC, prominent fashion designer, ardent social worker, and BJP spokesperson shared her thoughts on leadership and the importance of staying on guard in these challenging times. Shibani Kashyap, Bollywood Singer, spoke about how the pandemic has affected live show performances and how the entertainment industry has capitalized on different opportunities. Many other dignitaries shared their ideas centred on the growth of India in various sectors.

The panellists shared their valuable thoughts on our country's potential and encouraged the brands to keep doing great work in their respective fields. They include Dr. Avdesh Sharma (India's Leading Psychiatrist), Vinkesh Gulati (President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Association), Dr. Sujatha D Sharma (Leading Clinical Psychologist and Trainer, Founder Mind Specialists and Better Minds), Dibyajyoti Pattanaik (Director - Annapurna Finance (p) Ltd.), Mario Schmidt (Managing Director, Lingel Windows and Doors Technologies Pvt. Ltd), Priyanka Bhargava (Spiritual life coach and Clinical Hypnotherapist), Teena Sabharwal (Director Operations, Armstrong Safety), and Praveen Singh, (Director, Healguru India Pvt. Ltd.),

Leading brands and leaders were awarded for their achievements under the categories of HER POWER, India's TOP Mind, India's Most Admirable Brand, Young Leader Award, India's Greatest Workplace, Leader of Hope, and ICONIC Brand Award.

In addition to the panellists, the brands and leaders who were honoured are ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, A S Agri and Aqua LLP, Dr. Prashant Zade (Chief Managing Director, A S Agri and Aqua LLP), Annapurna Finance Ltd., ONE OTT INTERTAINMEMT, Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd., Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt Ltd., NEC Corporation India, Dollar Industries Ltd., Tunwal E-Motors Pvt.Ltd., M3M India, Lokmanya Orthopedics, Probus Insurance Brokers Private Ltd, E-Motorad, Ajeenkya DY Patil University Pune, Dr. Aneel Murarka (Managing Director of Mirachem Industries), FADA, Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Tudip Technologies, Neeraj Chopra (Founder of Zobox), Sabyasachi Goswami (Chief Business Officer, Perfios), Jayaprakash Reddy (Chief Business Officer JAIN Skills), Kunal Chheda (Chief Operating Officer, Wadhwa Group), Pranav Shukla (President AnadiSevaPrakalp), Priyanka Bhargava (Spiritual Life Coach and Clinical Hypnotherapist), and Kartika Sharma (Leading Author).

The Indian Brand Leadership Conclave 2021 enabled brands to share their incredible stories and be seen in the public eye for their work, particularly in the challenging times brought after the pandemic. The certification process followed while honouring the brands was carefully conducted with well-planned auditing and reporting criteria. Receiving this well-deserved award, certificate, and media feature helped the companies improve their brand image while raising their employee morale.

Being one of India's top end-to-end media and event services companies, The Brand Story organized "The Resilient India Conclave" to encourage the brands that came out stronger after overcoming the unlimited challenges presented by the pandemic. In the past also, The Brand Story has worked with over 100 brands of the nation, including Apollo Hospitals, Hindware, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, Tata Companies (Tata Green Batteries, Tata Pravesh, Tata Astrum), SriCity: Smart Integrated Business City, Denver Deo, Mody University, Madame, Kodak TV, Lovely Professional University, APIS India, Schindler India Private Limited, IES Management College and Research Centre, Reva University and many more. The success of The Resilient India Conclave has added many coveted brands to the illustrious list of leading brands and leaders of the nation.

After the success of Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2021, Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, (https://thebrandstory.co.in) The Brand Story, said, "The businesses must be encouraged and given better opportunities so that they can take their work to the next level and grow manifold. The Brand Story is proud to offer its story-centric and multi-platform solutions in exciting ways. In the future, it will be coming up with many more opportunities focused on offering media coverage solutions across different platforms including content creation for TV and other media networks while bridging gaps between brands and customers."

Visit us at (https://thebrandstory.co.in)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)