PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Indian investors continue to reinforce their position as Dubai's largest international real estate buyer group, accounting for an estimated 20-22 per cent of all foreign property purchases in the emirate, according to Anarock Group. Backed by record real estate transactions of AED 917 billion (approximately INR 2,400 crores) in 2025, according to the Dubai Land Department, Dubai continues to attract Indian buyers seeking long term wealth creation, global connectivity, and lifestyle-led ownership opportunities.

- The initiative brings direct conversations around Dubai's evolving property market to five Indian cities amid rising investor appetite

Building on this sustained demand, Meraki Developers, a vertically integrated developer and contractor with over two decades of experience in the market and over 110 projects delivered, is launching a strategic multi-city India outreach initiative across Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Karnal, Surat, and Ahmedabad, reflecting growing appetite among Indian investors for Dubai real estate and building on its reputation for quality and deliverability. The initiative will be followed by a second phase, extending the conversation to additional key Indian cities. The roadshow will create direct conversations around the factors continuing to drive demand in Dubai, including market resilience, global connectivity, ease of access, and proximity to India, and Dubai's emergence as a preferred destination for long term investment.