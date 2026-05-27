NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Indian companies maintained strong safety records this year, earning a prestigious award for their efforts in health, safety, and wellbeing. British Safety Council recognised 243 Indian organisation sites as winners of its prestigious annual International Safety Awards for 2026, at a gala celebratory dinner yesterday at Hotel JW Marriott at Sahar in Mumbai. Of the winners, 86 Indian organisation sites were awarded a Distinction, 127 were awarded a Merit, and 30 were awarded a Pass. The winners span numerous sectors, with significant representation from construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and power and utilities. Now in their 68th year, the International Safety Awards recognise and celebrate organisations worldwide. During the previous calendar year, they have demonstrated to the satisfaction of the scheme's independent judges their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health. The awards also acknowledge organisations that have shown commitment to wellbeing and mental health at work.

In 2026, 851 organisations from across the world won an International Safety Award. Winners were drawn from over 51 countries worldwide. Of these, 230 organisations were awarded a Distinction, 428 were awarded a Merit, and 193 achieved a Pass. The complete list of winners can be seen here. Announcing the winners, Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, said, "A huge well done to all our winners, who have each made significant and continued efforts to protect and improve the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone in their organisations. Every single one of them has dedicated substantial time, resources and commitment to ensuring their work, teams and workplaces remained healthy and safe during 2025. I also thank all organisations who took time to apply for these awards, and to our panel of volunteer judges for adjudicating."

The list of winners of the International Safety Awards, demonstrates that a significant number of companies in India recognise that effective management of health and safety risks is a business growth enabler, benefiting not just employees, but organisations and wider society. British Safety Council's vision is that no one should be injured or made ill through their work, anywhere in the world. Sharing the winners' awards and achievements can inspire other employers everywhere to follow their lead and give workers' health, safety, and wellbeing the priority it deserves. The gala dinner event is an opportunity to celebrate the success of all the winners of the International Safety Awards, as it fosters a sense of community and empowers others, creating the momentum that attracts more success.

About British Safety Council Since its foundation in 1957, the British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards, and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the process that has led to the adoption of landmark health and safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)