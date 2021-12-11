Indian Council of Cultural Relations signs bond with Routes2Roots

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI/ATK): An agreement between Indian Council of Cultural Relations and Routes2Roots - NGO was signed on 10th December 2021 at Azad Bhawan, Indraprastha Estate, New Delhi. Dinesh K. Patnaik, Director General ICCR, signed the agreement with Rakesh Gupta, Founder, Routes2Roots in the presence of Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President ICCR & Member of Parliament and Teena Vachani, Founder & General Secretary, Routes2Roots.

Friends of India, especially the Indian Diaspora community and international students in India / Alumni, have been sharing their experience about India in various ways and through multiple media. ICCR considers them as India's ambassadors of goodwill abroad. ICCR also considers it essential to capture and partake in such reminiscences. To further strengthen these bonds, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations is organising an "International Film Making Competition" in collaboration with Routes2Roots, a reputed international NGO promoting Indian art and culture. Routes2Roots has hosted hundreds of cultural events in India and overseas, including music concerts, dance recitals, theatre and film festivals, art exhibitions and cultural exchange programs. The platform has hosted the leading legends of different art forms, the film industry, and outstanding upcoming artists over seventeen years since its inception.

Indian Embassies and Missions abroad shall promote this competition extensively in their respective countries. The competition will invite short films made by participants from across the world in the categories of Indian Diaspora and Foreign Alumni of India on the following themes:

-Indian Diaspora

*"My roots, My ancestral"

*"Away from India: What do I miss the most?"

*"Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: World as my family"

-Foreign Alumni of India

*"Learning in India, Learning from India."

*"India: My home away from home."

*"Indian Culture: Imprints on my mind."

The competition entries will be evaluated by a distinguished Jury, and three awards will be given in each category and theme, having three age groups (total 54 awards).

The digital portal for submission of entries by the participants would be opened from January 1 to March 31, 2022. Please refer to the announcement on ICCR and Routes2Roots websites for details.

