VMPL New Delhi [India], November 25: Indian experts highlighted the growing international recognition of traditional craftsmanship and shared insights into healthy longevity at Culture. Media. Digital, an international event held in Moscow on November 19-20. Representatives of Jaipur Rugs and Essentia Environments discussed India's competitive advantages in the global luxury market, while Dr Kapil Khurana emphasised the importance of sustainable daily habits for long-term health. Held at Moskino Film Factory, the event attracted more than 10,000 visitors and brought together over 230 speakers from 30 countries, including 80 international participants. The programme featured more than 70 sessions exploring artificial intelligence, media, creative industries and international cooperation.

Indian Craftsmanship Gains Recognition in the Global Luxury Market Dinesh Choudhary, a representative of Indian carpet manufacturer Jaipur Rugs, shared how the company has grown from just two looms and nine weavers in 1978 into a network of approximately 45,000 artisans working across India. Speaking during the session New Luxury: How Local Traditions Become the Language of Global Brands, Choudhary highlighted the growing importance of craftsmanship, cultural heritage and the stories behind luxury products. Many Jaipur Rugs products are made entirely by hand, with individual knots tied by artisans. Creating an intricate carpet can take up to nine months. "We don't just sell rugs. We sell a family's blessing," Choudhary said, describing the company's philosophy.

According to him, luxury consumers increasingly value the origins of products and the people behind them, giving traditional Indian craftsmanship a distinctive position in the global market. Jaipur Rugs has also expanded its international collaborations, including a partnership with PUMA that brought traditional Indian craftsmanship together with contemporary design. Hardesh Chawla, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Indian luxury interior design company Essentia Environments, emphasised that India's competitive advantage lies not simply in low-cost production, but in the depth of its professional expertise. Chawla said his company brings together around 800 specialists, including architects, designers, engineers and skilled artisans. He stressed that traditional craftsmanship must be combined with modern production standards, consistent quality and reliable delivery to succeed internationally.

Both speakers highlighted the importance of recognising artisans not only as manufacturers, but also as creative contributors to contemporary design. Indian Doctor Highlights the Importance of Healthy Habits and Happiness Dr Kapil Khurana, a dentist and owner of Estet Dent, shared his perspective on the importance of physical activity, balanced nutrition, emotional well-being and consistent daily routines during the session Around the World in Search of Everlasting Youth: Russia, India and China. Khurana highlighted familiar practices associated with Indian traditions, including yoga and meditation. He argued that maintaining good health depends on consistently following simple, sustainable habits rather than making short-term lifestyle changes.

"Why do we want to live longer? If we are not happy, some people would answer that question negatively. The simple rule is that if you are happy, you will want to live longer," Khurana said. The doctor also emphasised the importance of adequate sleep, seasonal foods and maintaining a positive outlook on life. According to him, healthy habits should become a natural part of everyday life rather than a source of additional stress. The discussion brought together perspectives from India, Russia and China on healthy ageing, traditional wellness practices and the role of emotional well-being in maintaining an active lifestyle. International Filmmakers and Technology Experts Explore the Future of Creativity

International cooperation and technological innovation were among the central themes of Culture. Media. Digital, which welcomed participants from India, China, Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Germany, South Korea and other countries. Among the prominent guests were French filmmaker Luc Besson, director of The Fifth Element and Leon: The Professional, and Hollywood actor Billy Zane, best known for his role in Titanic. Besson encouraged aspiring filmmakers to begin creating their own projects without waiting for substantial budgets or support from major studios. According to the director, smartphones and computers now provide young creators with the tools needed to produce and share their own films.

The event also featured Indonesian screenwriter and creative producer Lele Laila Nuraziza, who wrote the screenplay for KKN di Desa Penari (The Curse of the Dancing Village), one of Indonesia's most commercially successful films. Other international participants included Mo Gawdat, entrepreneur, author and artificial intelligence expert; Adrian Sînă, founder and lead vocalist of the Romanian music project Akcent; and Italian pianist Lorenzo Bagnati. Brazilian filmmaker Odair Faleco discussed the potential of autonomous AI agents to transform content production, while Sînă explored the possibilities and limitations of artificial intelligence in music, stressing the enduring importance of human creativity. The event also introduced a dedicated longevity track featuring physician and bestselling author Peter Attia, author of Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, alongside international experts Aubrey de Grey, Brian Kennedy and Matteo Feurra.

Culture. Media. Digital continued the cross-industry dialogue launched in 2024 and expanded in 2025. The 2026 programme placed particular emphasis on practical skills, effective audience engagement strategies and hands-on experience with professional content creation tools. Moscow continues to develop an environment that supports the growth of the creative industries. Through its Moscow - City of Cinema initiative, the city is expanding filming infrastructure and support programmes for film producers. Moskino Film Factory is becoming a hub not only for filmmaking but also for bringing together Russian and international industry professionals. Events such as Culture. Media. Digital encourage knowledge exchange, help participants establish new partnerships and create opportunities for joint projects.

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