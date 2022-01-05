Indian Digital Lender CASHe raises 140 crore in equity funding from TSLC

You would like to read
- Ashutosh Rana opens up about recreating the infamous Aurangzeb
- Castlight Health expands presence in India with new R & D Operations Center in Hyderabad
- This pathbreaking AI Standard by IEEE will help reimagine the future of Industrial operations
- National Forensic Sciences University breaks old traditions by introducing a new law programme that integrates Data Science and Law
- Beyond Codes signs 7 AI product companies
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): CASHe, India's leading credit led, AI-driven financial wellness platform, announced that it has closed 140 crores of equity funding from its Singapore-based holding company TSLC Pte Ltd.
The latest round of capital infusion strengthens the Mumbai headquartered fintech company's balance sheet size to over Rs. 800 Cr. which constitutes about Rs. 300 Cr. in equity and over Rs. 500 Cr. raised through debt from a well-diversified pool of leading private banks and reputed NBFCs.
With this fresh capital, the company will continue to boost its profitability, enhance its existing product lines such as personal loans, BNPL, Credit Line and embedded card business. It aims to launch new offerings in WealthTech and ramp up its investments in product development, data sciences, and technology operations.
It strives to double its team strength across domains to manage future growth seamlessly. It also seeks to expand its loan book to Rs. 3,000 Cr. and upscale its user-base to 1 million from the current 4 lakh customers in FY 2022-23. The company has disbursed over Rs. 1,000 Cr. worth of loans in 9 months of this fiscal year alone and is all set to disburse over 1400 crores in FY 21-22, thereby growing by over 100 percent over its previous year.
The firm plans to invest substantially in creating and improving its tech-stack platform to bolster and preserve the growth of its user base, all while facilitating all types of banking transactions. In achieving its expansion goals, the company has strengthened its leadership through strategic C-suite appointments. It is eyeing fresh hires in technology, product, marketing, and customer support to help it expand its foothold across the country, thereby fortifying its vision of building a full-stack credit-led financial wellness platform.
V. Raman Kumar, Founder Chairman of CASHe, said, "Achieving the Vision 3.0 is the next frontier for our growth and opportunity. We have set our goals to become a full-stack, credit led financial wellness platform of choice for the millennial and Gen Z cohort. The new capital infusion reflects a meaningful maturity level of CASHe's balance sheet, profitability and business model."
Also speaking, Joginder Rana, Vice Chairman & MD, CASHe, said, "CASHe is now poised to enter the next phase of its growth journey. In the last few years, CASHe has demonstrated that it is ready to seize every opportunity, even during the two waves of Covid. It continues to forge ahead through its strong accelerating momentum predicated on the strength of its technology, business analytics, people and processes. The latest capital infusion in the company will enable us to disburse to the tune of Rs. 3,000 Cr. for the FY 22-23 - that would be twice as much as we would have disbursed by the end of FY 21-22. It also provides us with the required resources to fuel and accelerates our investments in technology and people to enable us to launch innovative financial products to our customers."
In the last four years since its launch, CASHe has crossed over 15 million registered users with over 9 million customers that have provided thin file data. It has disbursed over 3000 crores to over 4 lakh active customers, of which 70 percent are repeat customers.
By employing its proprietary tech and credit writing system, CASHe aims to transform the digital lending industry in India while offering credit to the unserved and underserved - those who otherwise do not have access to credit through traditional mediums. Today, CASHe is the nation's fastest-growing digital lending platform.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor