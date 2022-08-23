Indian Education Platform brings together reputed Australian University and multinational tech-giant for an international certification workshop for Teachers

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/PNN): When you have the unwavering support of long-term partners, and steadfast belief in your vision of enabling and empowering teachers, magic happens! Read on to know how an Indian Education Platform is helping spread awareness about IBM's futuristic business concept called Cognitive Enterprise.

As a part of an ongoing series of train-the-trainers events, iStep Mentors, a New-Delhi based innovative platform for Indian educators, organized an exclusive free workshop titled 'Cognitive Enterprise: How You Can Leverage Technology to Navigate the Changing Business Landscape' on August 4, 2022, for educators from iSTEP member schools, colleges and universities. The workshop was organised in association with Federation University, Australia, and IBM, India at the Eros Hotel, New Delhi.

In this one-of-its-kind free workshop, participating educators got a chance to learn from the visiting members of the academic team from Federation University, Australia, and IBM India. The entire event was specially designed keeping in mind the requirements of Class 12 teachers from reputed New Delhi schools, and professors from colleges affiliated to the Delhi University, IP University and other reputed universities from the region. Needless to say, the workshop was a great success with more than 70 school teachers and college professors from 40+ schools and colleges attending it.

Teachers got a glimpse of the possible future of business as per IBM's concept of the 'Cognitive Enterprise'. It was an interactive session, with lots of questions and queries from the audience, that were answered in-depth by the panel members. Providing more details about the workshop, iStep Cofounder Nikhil Jaipurkar mentioned, "At the event, Indian educators learned how tools and technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, and Internet of Things are changing the way businesses are being built. They were also introduced to the concept of Cognitive Enterprise as envisaged by IBM and how it will transform the way businesses of the future will operate."

iSTEP Mentors is the brainchild of Nikhil Malhotra, an experienced educator and entrepreneur with decades of experience counselling and mentoring students. Nikhil laid the foundation of iSTEP in 2019 with the sole aim of enabling and empowering Indian teachers to mentor their students. At iSTEP, Indian teachers and professors at both school and higher education levels get an opportunity to interact with their counterparts from reputed international universities, thereby enabling experience-sharing and knowledge transfer. Over the past three years, iSTEP has organised more than 25 educative and informative seminars and webinars in collaboration with various reputed international universities. This has helped iSTEP member organisations as well as teachers to enhance their skill sets, bridge any gaps in knowledge and implement international best practices for their students in India.

Speaking about his team's vision and mission at iSTEP Mentors, Nikhil Malhotra shares, "Our team at iSTEP Mentors is committed to empowering Indian educators and enabling them to act as the best guides to their students. Connecting Indian teachers with overseas subject matter experts from top universities helps us in improving awareness and knowledge of international education best practices amongst Indian teachers. Currently, there is very little or no collaboration between Indian and international academicians in shaping the future of Indian students. The iStep Mentors project aims to change this by empowering Indian teachers in such a way that they start providing genuine and useful guidance to their students regarding global education opportunities."

iStep Mentors certifies participating teachers and enables them to mentor their students on global education options. The project has working relations and partnerships with 25+ reputed public universities from Australia and the UK. With its dedication to serving the Indian teacher-student community, iSTEP is fast becoming a trusted name and preferred go-to resource for all things international for Indian teachers and students.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)