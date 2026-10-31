VMPL New Delhi [India], October 30: Indian manufacturers and exporters in the building materials and interiors sector can access Market Access Support (MAS) through the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) to participate in MosBuild 2027 in Moscow, opening new opportunities to connect with Russian buyers and explore the wider Eurasian market. - The MosBuild and FIEO partnership aims to help Indian building materials and interiors companies explore new business opportunities in Russia. - Indian exporters can participate in MosBuild 2027 through the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and explore applicable support under the Government of India's Market Access Initiative (MAI), subject to eligibility.

FIEO's participation at MosBuild 2027 is being organised under the Market Access Support of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, providing eligible Indian exporters with a government-supported route to participate in one of Eurasia's leading international exhibitions for the building and interiors industry. The collaboration between MosBuild and FIEO is designed to help Indian companies expand their international customer base, showcase their products to the Russian market and develop new business relationships with importers, distributors, procurement professionals and other industry decision-makers. For Indian companies already exporting or looking to expand into new international markets, participation through FIEO offers an opportunity to combine government-supported market access with direct business engagement in Russia.

Through the MosBuild and FIEO partnership, Indian exporters will have the opportunity to: - Access MAS support through FIEO, subject to the applicable Government of India eligibility and scheme conditions. - Participate in a dedicated India Pavilion at MosBuild 2027. - Meet Russian importers, distributors, buyers and other industry decision-makers. - Showcase Indian building materials, interiors and related products to an international audience. - Develop new business relationships and explore opportunities across Russia and the wider Eurasian market. - Benefit from FIEO's export facilitation and market access support. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to creating stronger trade connections between India and Russia," said Yakov Syromyatnikov, Ecosystem Event Director, ITE Group. "Through our partnership with FIEO, Indian companies have an opportunity to access the Russian market, meet relevant buyers and showcase their capabilities to an international audience. The availability of MAS support through FIEO further strengthens the opportunity for eligible Indian exporters considering participation."

Ashish Jain, Deputy Director General, FIEO, said: "Our association with MosBuild provides Indian exporters with an opportunity to explore the Russian market and engage directly with potential buyers and business partners. FIEO's participation at MosBuild 2027 under the Market Access Support provides an important avenue for eligible Indian companies seeking to expand their international market presence." The partnership will focus on bringing Indian brands and manufacturers to MosBuild 2027, taking place from 30 March to 2 April 2027 at Crocus Expo, Moscow. FIEO will lead a dedicated India Pavilion, bringing together Indian manufacturers and exporters across a range of building materials, interiors and related product categories.

Indian exporters interested in participating through FIEO and exploring eligibility for MAS support can contact FIEO directly for participation details and applicable scheme conditions. For information regarding MosBuild 2027 participation, please contact marketing@ite.group. About MosBuild MosBuild is Eurasia's leading international exhibition for the building and interiors industry. Bringing together 70,000+ visitors and 1,300+ exhibitors, MosBuild connects manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, architects, designers, developers and other industry professionals from Russia and international markets. Website: www.mosbuildexpo.com About FIEO The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) is the apex body of Government-recognised Export Promotion Councils, Commodity Boards and Development Authorities in India. Established in 1965 by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, FIEO works with stakeholders to promote India's international trade and provides exporters with trade facilitation, market intelligence and business development support.

Website: www.fieo.org (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)