VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: A delegation of prominent Indian actors, directors, and media figures is set to visit Moscow to explore the city's film industry. The group brings together names well known to Indian audiences and increasingly recognized on the global stage.

With support from the Moscow Film Cluster (Moskino), the Bollywood stars and media personalities will discover the history, culture, and production capabilities of Moscow's filmmaking scene.

Among the guests is Irani Boman, one of Bollywood's most recognizable faces. With over 100 roles to his name -- including Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., 3 Idiots, Don, and Sanju -- he is a Filmfare Award winner, a producer through his company Irani Movietone, and the founder of the Spiral Bound screenwriting masterclass. Joining him is Aditya Bhat, entrepreneur, professor, and head of media giant Jio Creative Labs, named one of Asia-Pacific's most influential marketers by Campaign Asia's Power List. Kaur Ashnoor, a popular TV actress and lifestyle influencer known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, is an Indian Telly Award laureate. Rounding out the group are Delhi-based entertainment and lifestyle creator Bhola Aarush, a participant in the reality show Rise and Fall, and comedy creator Yadav Varun, known for his collaborative projects with Bhola.