PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: Indian filmmaker V R Bhagat is set to represent India at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival with his directorial debut, Flower of Life, marking a significant international milestone for the filmmaker and the team behind the film. Produced by Mohit Parmar and Sanjana Parmar under House of Joy Productions, Flower of Life features a powerful ensemble cast led by Piyush Mishra, alongside Bharati Patel, Rhea Sharma, Kunal Pant, Himanshi Parashar, and Nikhil Malik. Following an encouraging festival journey and appreciation on the international circuit, Flower of Life is now headed to Venice, where its official premiere is scheduled for September 8, 2026.

For writer-director V R Bhagat, Venice represents a defining moment in his debut as a filmmaker. Taking his first directorial work to one of cinema's most recognised international stages places both the filmmaker and flower of life in an important global spotlight. At the heart of the film is an ensemble of characters and relationships brought together through an intimate exploration of love, ambition, loneliness, human connection and hope. With veteran performer Piyush Mishra forming part of its ensemble, the film brings together established experience and a new generation of performers under V R's direction. The Venice milestone is equally significant for producers Mohit Parmar and Sanjana Parmar, who have backed the film through House of Joy Productions and supported V R's vision from its development through production and its subsequent international festival journey.

For House of Joy Productions, Flower of Life represents an effort to support distinctive Indian stories and emerging filmmaking voices with the potential to travel beyond domestic audiences. The film's journey to Venice marks an important moment for the production house as it takes an independently produced Indian story to an international audience. Producers Mohit Parmar and Sanjana Parmar described the journey of Flower of Life as one built on a shared belief in the story and in V R's voice as a filmmaker. With its Venice premiere approaching, the producers see the moment not simply as a milestone for the film, but as an opportunity for an Indian filmmaker's debut work to be seen and celebrated on an international platform.

Having received appreciation during its festival journey, Flower of Life now enters one of the most significant chapters of its run as V R Bhagat represents India at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. The film's September 8 premiere in Venice will bring together the culmination of V R's debut as writer-director, the performances of its ensemble cast, and the vision of producers Mohit Parmar and Sanjana Parmar and House of Joy Productions on an international stage. From an independent Indian film to Venice, flower of life now prepares to take its story -- and a new Indian filmmaking voice -- to audiences from across the world.

The film is being presented at Venice by the Indian Panorama International Film Festival Organisation, adding another significant chapter to Flower of Life's international journey. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)