Indian flag, Vande Mataram at Mr Olympia's stage for first time; Sahil Khan does country proud

Orlando (Florida) [India], October 16 (ANI/PNN): The prestigious 2021 Olympia competition took placelast week in Orlando, Florida, where bodybuilders from around the world competed in 11 categories. Across the globe, this is touted as the biggest night in the world of Bodybuilding.
Fitness and Youth Icon of India, Sahil Khan, was this year's proud presenting sponsor at the event, being the first-ever Indian to do so @sahilkhan
Sahil Khan accomplished a lot of feats with this event. For the first time in the 50+ years of bodybuilding history of Olympia, was the Indian Flag showcased, and Vande Mataram the song played on the stage. A proud moment indeed for him and all of us back home. Sahil says, "I cannot describe to you those moments when I was on the stage and to see the country's flag and Vande Mataram playing. It is a moment etched in my memory forever. A truly proud and humbling moment to be able to see your country's flag and song play out at such a prestigious event, I could made it happen, and I am very happy. "
He had graced the occasion as presenting partner with his very popular brand MYFITNESS, popularly known as MyFitness Peanut Butter, which is India's first and only US FDA certified Peanut Butter.
Not only was he India's first sponsor to the prestigious event, but he was also ushered in as a Chief Guest during the award ceremony, twice presenting positions, including presenting the Men's Physique winner Brandon Hendrickson with 1st place. A lot of first's there, Sahil!
A sold-out and much-anticipated event, The 2021 Olympia featured the highest combined winning money in the 57-year history of the contest at 1.6 million dollars! With the Egyptian IFBB professional bodybuilder Big Ramy winning the grand prize of $400,000.
The event is hosted by the International Federation of Body Building & Fitness (IFBB). One of Mr Olympia's most well-known winners is Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is a seven-time consecutive winner of the title.
(https://www.instagram.com/sahilkhan/?utm_medium=copy_link) Sahil Khan proudly says that two times winner of Olympia Big Ramy is also associated with us in promoting our brand My Fitness Peanut Butter, which is a big honour for us.
Good to see one of our own also carving his niche on this prestigious platform.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
