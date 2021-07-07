Indian Institute of Fashion and Design announces collaboration with Fashion Design Council of India as an Institutional Member

You would like to read
Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Students aspiring fashion education with an obvious inclination towards IIFD (Indian Institute of Fashion & Design) have more to be proud of their choices now that IIFD has announced the collaboration with FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) as their Institutional Member.
IIFD and FDCI have joined hands together to provide the best of education to Fashion and Textile Design students. That's not all, IIFD is known for a number of fields including Fashion Design, Interior Design and Textile Design. IIFD focuses on preparing their students for professional excellence through the very comfortable, adaptable and unique academic programs offered, while also keeping in mind the need for a successful career and networking.
"The high quality of education along with a great placement record has sustained the institute because it provides an excellent infrastructure, intensive and well-structured courses and highly experienced faculty. With this newest collaboration with FDCI, we hope we bring more opportunities and show a better path to the budding designers," said Vimi Vansil, Director - IIFD.
With over 400 members already, FDCI is known to be the apex body of fashion design in India. Rohit Bal, Sabyasachi, JJ Valaya, Namrata Joshupura, Anju Modi, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Manish Arora, are only some of the industry names that FDCI is proud to be associated with. This collaboration of IIFD with FDCI will obviously add to the business of fashion, along with advertising, marketing, growth, and what not. No doubt, IIFD is only increasing competition for all the fashion institutes out there!
IIFD has been successful in balancing design education with market research. This is just one of the reasons that students choosing IIFD are well familiar with the recent industry trends, and the upcoming opportunities. Working well for national as well as international exposure, IIFD will only expand its boundaries upon this collaboration with FDCI.
Since FDCI is already a well-established name in the fashion industry, hosting successful fashion shows in India, IIFD being an institutional member will definitely have an edge over other fashion institutes in terms of students' preference, professional growth, and placement opportunities. IIFD already has a hundred percent placement assistance score, with around 1000 career options available. Just imagine what it holds in store for the future of Fashion!
IIFD, as the name suggests, is a well-known fashion design college for the students interested in pursuing fashion as their career. Not only this, IIFD has a lot of fashion design courses to choose from. Fashion Design, Fashion Styling, Fashion Journalism, Textile Design, Interior Design, to name a few, which one can opt for in Diploma, Undergraduate, Post Graduate or as specialized courses. With the main campus in Chandigarh, IIFD also has another campus situated in Mohali. IIFD promotes creativity with passion, experimenting along with learning, professionalism with training.
For more details, please visit: (https://iifd.in)
FDCI is a non-profit organization that works to ensure growth of the business of fashion in India. It includes members not only as fashion designers, accessory designers, but also as professionals, educational institutions and corporate people. FDCI is known as the organizer of Lakme Fashion Week twice a year, showcasing the Autumn Winter and Spring Summer collection beautifully.
FDCI is also the host for the country's most exclusive fashion event "India Couture Week", held every July. Over the year, FDCI is also responsible for various associations to host events in the fashion and textile industry. It also helps Indian designers to grow their brands in a sustainable way, both in the local market and in the International market, via marketing and promotions.
For more details, please visit: (https://www.fdci.org/members/profile/2120589553.html)
