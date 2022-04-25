Indian Investors' Trust in Financial Services is highest amongst 15 markets: CFA Institute's 2022 Investor Trust Study

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, published its fifth biennial '(https://trust.cfainstitute.org) Enhancing Investors' Trust' - the 2022 CFA Institute Investor Trust Study, which measures trust and explores the factors that drive trust in financial services in both retail and institutional segments in 15 markets globally.

The study found that trust in all industries - including financial services - has risen to new highs. The study identifies five factors that are driving higher trust in financial services.

Strong market performance, fee compression, tech-enabled transparency, greater access to markets, and new personalized products are all identified as major determinants of trust.

Commenting on the findings Arati Porwal, Director Society Relations, CFA Institute, in India said, "This is our 10th year conducting this study that provides the industry valuable insights into the changing landscape of investor relations globally and in India. This year is a landmark as the study calls attention to the state of investor trust amid the pandemic. A critical aspect is that retail and institutional investors are demanding cutting-edge technology for making trustworthy investments. India Inc. is witnessing a digital revolution with 90% of respondents of the opinion that the latest technology and tools are crucial to devise a winning investment strategy. Another interesting finding, particularly for the Indian market, is the high and growing interest in cryptocurrencies, which is a testimony to the country's young investor profile with a higher risk appetite, readiness in adopting virtual digital assets and a positive outlook."

Some major insights from the Trust Study 2022 are -

A majority of Indians (73%) believe in recommendations from a human adviser as compared to robo-advisers. This shows the importance of human intervention in the field of financial investments

Half (49%) of the Indian institutions do not rule out the possibility of financial crisis in the next 3 years, which is an important indicator to help move ahead with cautious optimism

88% of Indians opt for a trusted brand to work with when choosing their investment advisor, which reiterates the need for relationship building and reputation

Among retail investors, trust levels are up to 60% from previously 46%. Retail investors are now more trusting in all markets except India, where trust is at 83% as compared to 87% previously. This still makes India one of the top markets for trust in financial services

Even though Indian retail investors are leading in their trust levels in crypto, institutions are behind as more than half of them do not yet provide crypto related investment resource.

When it comes to ESG, 29% of institutions are investing in community involvement while 27% of institutions believe the need to invest in sustainable supply chain management.

"The highs we're now seeing in investor trust are certainly cause for optimism, but the challenge is sustaining trust even during periods of volatility. Our ongoing examination of the dynamics required to build and maintain investor trust reveals what investors need from their advisors and managers through the highs and lows of market cycles. Technology, the alignment of values, and personal connections are all coming through as key determinants in a resilient trust dynamic. The under-44s, and particularly the millennials, are leading the way in their use of technology and in their desire for personalized products. This investor cohort has a relatively high trust in robo-advice, digital apps, and digital nudges, and are using online platforms to executive their investment strategies," added Rebecca Fender, Head of Strategy & Governance for Research, Advocacy and Standards, CFA Institute, and lead author of the Trust Study.

"Our country has set itself an ambitious target of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy but, the lack of financial literacy and slow technology adoption can put us off track. Increasing retail investor awareness that will enhance trust in the sector is the only way to grow the sector. The role of financial advisers becomes very crucial at such times as they act as the support system to the retail investors and help in the growth of the industry. As seen in CFA Institute's Trust Study 2022, more than 50% retail investors with advisers are willing to try new investment products. The study provides some deep insights like these that can help the sector better understand the rapidly evolving trends and align itself accordingly," said Rajendra Kalur, Chairperson of CFA Society India.

To view the full survey and results, visit: CFA Institute: (https://trust.cfainstitute.org) Earning Investors' Trust.

The previous, 2020 Investor Trust Study is available at: (https://bit.ly/3Ki4sEq).

On behalf of CFA Institute, Greenwich Associates conducted an online survey of 3,588 retail investors and 976 institutional investors in October and November 2021. Markets included were Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. Retail investors surveyed were 25 years or older, with investible assets of at least USD 100,000, except in India, where the minimum investible asset level was INR 500,000 (5 lakh rupees). Institutional investors included those with responsibility for investment decisions with assets under management of at least USD 50 million, as well as public and private pension funds, endowments and foundations, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. The margin of error for total retail investors is 1.6% and for total institutional investors is 1.9% at a 95% confidence level.

