Indian Oil launches app-based door step diesel service in Mumbai in league with Okara Fuelogics and Humsafar India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI/PNN): Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), in league with Humsafar India and Okara Fuelogics, has started providing doorstep delivery of diesel in Mumbai with their state-of-the-art app - FUEL HUMSAFAR.

Humsafar is an app-based Doorstep Diesel Delivery Service Provider providing Doorstep Diesel Delivery Services to farmers, housing societies, hotels, hospitals, malls, construction sites, industries, banquets, and other bulk diesel buyers. OkaraFuelogics is a newly formed company by Okara Group - a leading transport and logistics company. Together the two companies aim to launch doorstep diesel delivery services in various cities of Maharashtra, including - Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Navi Mumbai, Solapur, and many other cities of the state.

"The main aim of launching this service in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Wadala, JNPT, Panvel and Bhiwandi is to ease the lives of the end consumers without the hassles of diesel procurement. The government approved the doorstep diesel delivery system and is the new age concept of effective distribution of diesel. It allows fuel start-ups to maintain quality and create the availability of fuel for the consumers. The system will hugely benefit the agricultural sector, hospitals, housing societies, heavy machinery facilities, mobile towers and much more," said Mr. Rajesh Singh, chief General Manager Maharashtra State office, Indian Oil Corporation.

"Earlier, the efficient energy distribution infrastructure was lacking. The bulk consumers of the diesel had to procure it from retail outlets in barrels which used to cause a lot of spillages and dead mileage in every procurement. The introduction of doorstep diesel delivery will solve many such problems, and it will provide diesel to bulk consumers in the most legal manner," said Mr Singh.

Under the strategic partnership, Humsafar has received an order of 100 automated mobile fuel dispensing bowsers for Okara Fuelogics for Diesel Delivery. As part of their strategic alliance, Humsafar will be providing technical and digital support to the new venture. Okara Fuelogics will provide doorstep diesel delivery services to farmers, housing societies, hotels, hospitals, malls, construction sites, industries, banquets, and other bulk diesel buyers in various major cities of Maharashtra.

The Okara Group, founded by Ramandeep Singh and Meharban Singh, has a vast transportation and logistics network throughout North and West India. Under their new venture, 'OkaraFuelogics Pvt. Ltd', the company is all set to offer doorstep diesel delivery services starting with the state of Maharashtra.

Speaking about this, Zoravar Singh, Director and Co-founder of OkaraFuelogics, said, "Okara Group has now launched OkaraFuelogics Pvt. Ltd.

With this, we have diversified and made our much-awaited entry into petroleum retailing. The newly launched company would bring the advantage of Okara Group's understanding of diesel refuelling from an entirely different perspective of a consumer.

It will immediately help tap into their large customer base using diesel for static equipment and heavy machinery. The partnership also envisions providing doorstep delivery service of diesel in major cities of Maharashtra, to begin with."

Besides fabricating automated and geofenced enabled bowsers for Okara, Humsafar will also provide its social marketing services. OkaraFuelogics will use the 'Fuel Humsafar' app for its orders. Humsafar's Tech Platform will enable access to services like capturing diesel orders, tracking bowser movements, billing, payments, delivery acknowledgements and so on.

Adding further, Ramandeep Singh, Director, Okara Group, said, "The management team comes with more than two decades of experience in the field of transportation, safe storage, handling of cargo, emergencies, and SOS situations. Both Humsafar and Okara are exploring more areas of cooperation, including diversifying into the recently opened 'CNG Door Delivery' and other innovative solutions to help bring fuel to various market segments.

Incidentally, this synergy between Humsafar and Okara group marks the first joint entry of big-ticket and well-established entities into the growing sector of diesel door delivery. It also augurs well for getting significant investments into the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOP & NG), Government of India initiative. As we advance, we also plan on expanding our services to Karnataka and Gujarat."

Sanya Goel, Director, and Co-founder, Humsafar, said, "Our alliance with Okara Group aims to provide doorstep diesel delivery services in Maharashtra and help entities like housing societies, industries as well as malls, with a regular supply of diesel. It saves customers the hassle of transporting large amounts of diesel from petrol stations to their desired location. This would also cut down the unsafe practices of transporting fuel and will help ensure a highly secure mode of transport by Humsafar dependable delivery dispensers."

Humsafar's solution allows users to place orders on the 'Fuel Humsafar' app and choose the desired quantity and delivery location. Once the order is placed through the app, Humsafar's PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) approved bowser will carry fuel to the pre-set destination. The 3000-litre and 6000-litre capacity delivery trucks come with a mobile fuel dispenser for easy transfer of diesel.

Moreover, the truck, enabled with geofencing technology, helps keep the bowser locked until it reaches its set location. It is also equipped with fire extinguishers for additional security and safety cones to restrict the delivery area. Diesel is delivered at the day's running price, including taxes applicable in the state.

Humsafar is currently serviceable in NCR, including - Noida, Delhi, Haryana (Samalkha, Bapali, Israna and Madlauda, Karnal, Sonipat, Hisar, Ambala, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Rewari, and Gurugram), Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kanpur, Allahabad, and Ghaziabad.

'Fuel Humsafar' is a Brand of M/S Samridhi Highway Solution, a leading Delhi-based Start-up in the recently opened Diesel Door Delivery Sector with a presence in all central states in the country. The start-up has fabricated more than 300 Diesel Door Delivery bowsers, with the bulk being supplied in the year 2020-21.

It also has a well-established app - 'Fuel Humsafar', used by all its partner vendors and has brought the state-of-the-art tech platform in the market. It is also hand-holding 85+ Fuelents and assisting new players in entering the market. The company registered a turnover of INR 16 crore in 2020-21 and is poised to expand exponentially in the current year.

Okara Roadways (Regd.) is one of the leading Transport and Logistics providers, having its extensive Transport network of 600 Trucks across the country, focusing in the Northern and Western parts of the country. For almost three decades, the group has excelled in transportation, safe storage, timely delivery, consistency, perfect handling of cargo, emergencies and SOS situations keeping HSSE (Health Safety Security and Environment) in mind.

