VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 20: Mujahid Islam, the Indian-origin, US-based founder of AmzInsightly, has been nominated for the Most Trusted AI-Powered Marketing Agency award by Cluster of Achievers (CoA). The awards ceremony will take place in Oxford, UK, on 5 January 2027.

AmzInsightly is a full-service ecommerce agency that helps newly launched brands and growing sellers scale on Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and Shopify, backed by Google and Meta advertising. The agency combines AI-driven data analysis with hands-on management to help brands improve rankings, cut wasted ad spend and grow profitably.

Before founding AmzInsightly in 2026, Islam worked at Amazon, giving him an inside view of how the marketplace works. After leaving that role, he spent years managing brands for several agencies. Over the past decade he has worked with more than 250 brands across categories, helping many grow into multi-million-dollar businesses, with deep expertise in seaweed and dulse products, diving gear and wellness brands.