PRNewswire Grand Rapids (Michigan) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: In a significant milestone for Indian manufacturing, Mr. Vaibhav B. Tamboli, Chairman, CEO & Managing Director of Tamboli Industries Limited, the listed holding company of Tamboli Castings Limited (TCL), took centre stage today at the 73rd Technical Conference & Equipment Expo hosted by the Investment Casting Institute (ICI) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA. Held from 25 th to 28 th October 2026, the summit is recognised as the world's most prestigious gathering for precision investment casting foundries and brings together top executives, metallurgists and industrial leaders from across North America, Europe and Asia.

Mr. Tamboli's address marked a powerful moment of national pride, showcasing how Indian enterprise is stepping forward on global platforms not just as a manufacturing partner, but as a primary source of technological innovation, smart manufacturing and visionary leadership. Driving the vision of Make in India Addressing an international audience of foundry leaders, Mr. Tamboli presented his technical paper, "Smart Planning for Complex CNC Machining: A Digital Framework to Boost Capacity", setting out a forward-looking vision for integrating digital frameworks and smart planning into high-precision operations. Drawing on the systems built at TCL's facility in Bhavnagar, his address highlighted how Indian industry is driving the next era of industrial productivity by combining deep engineering expertise with cutting-edge digital intelligence.

"India is no longer simply participating in the global industrial conversation; we are actively guiding it," said Mr. Vaibhav B. Tamboli commenting on the occasion. "When an Indian enterprise shares its operational breakthroughs at the world's premier precision manufacturing summit, it reflects the true spirit of Make in India: a movement powered by world-class quality, digital innovation and ambition. India's engineering genius is now a driving force for global progress." Championing regional industrial might The global recognition of Tamboli Castings Limited highlights the immense capability emerging from regional Indian manufacturing hubs like Bhavnagar, Gujarat. By taking world-class solutions directly to North American and European markets, TCL exemplifies how Indian entrepreneurs are elevating national prestige and expanding the country's footprint across global supply chains.

Mr. Tamboli, a mechanical engineer who began his career on the foundry floor before completing his MBA in the United States and working in mergers and acquisitions there, has led the strategic growth of Tamboli Industries Limited, TCL and their associates. He has been honoured with the Manufacturing Maestro Award by a consortium of eight German multinational companies for his leadership, innovation in precision engineering and commitment to sustainability. Under his leadership, TCL, an export-oriented unit established in 2004, today supplies fully machined precision components to customers in over 20 countries across the aerospace, automotive, advanced mobility and automotive sectors.

ABOUT TAMBOLI INDUSTRIES LIMITED Tamboli Industries Limited (BSE: 533170) (NSE: TAMBOLIIN), with its registered office in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, is the principal holding and promoter company of Tamboli Castings Limited (TCL). The Company holds 100% of the equity share capital of its wholly owned subsidiary, TCL, which is a specialist in investment casting (Feinguss) technology. TCL manufactures and supplies fully machined high-precision components catering to diverse industries including Pneumatics & Automation, Pumps, Valves & Turbo Parts, General Engineering, Automotive, and Aerospace applications. Safe Harbour: Certain statements in this release describing the Company's objectives, outlook and expectations are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

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