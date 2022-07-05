Indian Relief Foundation and AISeon Healthcare Technologies launch the first SEED Innovation Hub in Mumbai

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art SEED Innovation Hub for screening and early detection of non-communicable diseases was launched at Mumbai's Lion Tarachand Bapa Hospital, Sion, Mumbai on July 2, 2022.
The innovation hub was inaugurated by Rotary District Governor, Sandip Agarwalla and Marja Einig, Acting German Consul General.
In this mission to carry out "At Scale" screening and save lives, the German Consulate has joined hands with the Indian Relief Foundation for Diabetic Retinopathy.
The entirely Made-In-India enterprise in synergy with Indian Relief Foundation uses future forward devices and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning/Deep Learning technologies to carry out early detection. The futuristic research is powered by Cloud based Dhi Ajna Platform® courtesy AISeon Healthcare Technologies.
Manoj Gursahani, Managing Trustee, Indian Relief Foundation, says, "Cancer is beatable when detected early and SEED is a first-of-its-kind lab that will use futuristic technology and the cumulative expertise of a world-class team of experts to detect early signs of oral, breast, and cervical cancer non-invasively. We hope that this state-of-the-art screening facility with cutting-edge technologies as well as CE-certified devices will become an innovation hub not just in Mumbai but in India. We will also add screening services for Breast and Cervical Cancer and provide one-stop-shop for early screening and easy detection which will help everyone seamlessly leverage these services. Sascan has also offered its expertise for an oral cancer screening device."
India has an estimated 77 million people (1 in 11 Indians) formally diagnosed with diabetes, and Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) is an important cause of visual impairment and early screening can help millions to retain their vision.
As far as incidence of oral cancer is concerned, India reports around 77, 000 new cases and 52,000 deaths annually, which is approximately one-fourth of global incidences.
An initiative like this is the right step in bringing these alarming numbers down.
