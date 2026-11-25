PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Intrinsic Foundries, an Indian biomanufacturing startup that turns industrial carbon waste into beauty actives, has been named one of the three winners of L'Oreal's 2026 Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program, alongside Psyke and Uluu from Australia. Hector, an Indian AI commerce platform, received a Special Mention at the Grand Finale in Singapore, where 10 finalists from across South Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA) pitched to a jury of leaders from L'Oreal, Accenture, Google and Meta. The Jharkhand-based biomanufacturing startup wins a L'Oreal-funded commercial pilot and regional mentorship; Mumbai-based AI commerce platform Hector is recognised for real-time marketing intelligence.

As the winner, Intrinsic Foundries can now collaborate with L'Oreal on a fully funded commercial pilot with one of the Groupe's 40 international brands. The startup will also gain access to 35 SAPMENA markets and embark on a year-long mentorship journey with senior leaders from L'Oreal and program partners Accenture, Google, and Meta. Indian startups have now made the winners' circle at Big Bang three years in a row, following NeuralGarage and Live2.ai in 2024, and Sravathi AI and Without in 2025. India was also strongly represented at this year's Grand Finale, with three of the 10 finalists. Vismay Sharma, President of L'Oreal South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, said: "Congratulations to our winners. Silicon Valley may come to mind first for startups, but the future of beauty is being built right here, among the world's youngest and most connected consumers. Through AI, creators and circularity, these founders are shaping a beauty industry that is digital-first and more sustainable. Now their ideas meet real brands, real markets and real consumers, and that's where scale begins."

Jacques Lebel, Managing Director, L'Oreal India, said: "Seeing Indian founders in the winners' circle for the third consecutive year proves that the next generation of beauty tech is being built right here. Intrinsic Foundries turns captured carbon into beauty actives, while Hector helps brands make every advertising rupee work harder across marketplaces and quick commerce. This is what we mean by bringing together the Best of L'Oreal and the Best of India: pairing our global scientific rigour with India's unmatched tech acumen and entrepreneurial grit to create solutions that serve Indian consumers and can travel to the rest of the world."

Saloni Shah Javeri, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, L'Oreal India, said: "With AI, creators, and quick commerce reshaping how India shops for beauty, this year's finalists reflect the future of our industry. Big Bang gives these founders direct access to our brands and scale, and we look forward to testing their technologies and growing together." Spotlight on the Indian winners * Intrinsic Foundries (Winner): Intrinsic Foundries is a biological manufacturing platform that converts industrial carbon waste into high value biochemicals. Cosmetic brands that rely on seasonal harvests face stockouts, quality drift and price spikes. Its Carbon to X platform addresses this by cultivating microalgae in closed reactors fed with captured carbon dioxide to produce beauty actives, including lipids, pigments, proteins, polysaccharides and vegan carmine, on demand and to one specification every month. Its reactors have run continuously for over 150 days at an industrial site, and a 60 kL hub has been approved under India's BIRAC MITRA programme. Intrinsic Foundries already supplies Indian cosmetic and nutraceutical brands and has raised US$1.4 million in a round led by Transition VC.

* Hector (Special Mention): Hector is an AI commerce platform built by operators, combining proprietary advertising technology with specialist execution to help brands grow profitably across leading marketplaces and quick commerce platforms. Beauty brands sell the same products across multiple channels, each with siloed data and rigid monthly budgets that cannot keep pace when demand shifts by the hour. Hector unifies a product's advertising into a single operating layer across every platform and moves budget dynamically towards live performance, so teams can focus on strategy. A Top 20 Amazon Ads Advanced Partner globally and part of Wondrlab, Hector powers 219 brands across India and the US and manages over ₹1,000 crore (more than US$100 million) in annual ad spend.

* Maia by Shopalyst (Grand Finalist - India): An agentic operating system for marketers that helps brands drive discovery, engagement, and profitable growth from digital media directly into commerce touchpoints. The other 2026 winners * Psyke (Australia): A corroboration layer that structures what AI learns from web presence, third party listings and creators, so every AI engine promotes the same approved product story. * Uluu (Australia): A natural plastic alternative made from farmed seaweed and saltwater, with an injection moulding grade developed for cosmetic packaging. What the winners receive * Fully funded commercial pilot: The opportunity to develop and test their innovation with one of L'Oreal's 40 international brands, with the potential to scale across 35 SAPMENA markets

* Yearlong mentorship: Direct guidance from L'Oreal senior leaders and programme partners Accenture, Google and Meta * Global collaboration pathway: Successful pilots can unlock future collaboration opportunities with L'Oreal globally Matteo Maga, Senior Managing Director, MNC Cluster Lead, Southeast Asia, Accenture, said: "The future of beauty will be shaped by the convergence of creativity, technology and human ingenuity. By bringing together brands, startups and the wider technology ecosystem, Big Bang demonstrates how open innovation can spark new ideas, challenge conventional thinking and turn emerging technologies into meaningful experiences and business impact at scale." From application to Grand Finale Under this year's challenge, 'Leading the change in Beauty Tech', startups from across the region developed solutions in five themes covering connected brand experience, creators and affiliates, AI powered commerce, science for beauty and innovation for good. Following the regional finals in late September, 10 finalists from India, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and the Middle East came together in Singapore for the Grand Finale.

This year's focus on AI reflects a fast-changing market, with 49 per cent of consumers already receiving beauty product recommendations from generative AI platforms (NielsenIQ, 2026). Each finalist pitched live to the judging panel before a rapid round of questions, with solutions spanning this year's focus areas of AI, creators and circularity. The panel comprised Marc Dicko, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, L'Oreal SAPMENA; Vishal Sharma, Hub Director, L'Oreal Research & Innovation, SAPMENA; Matteo Maga, Senior Managing Director, MNC Cluster Lead, Southeast Asia, Accenture; Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director of Connected Consumer Commerce, Google India; and Alex Chan, Director of Business Engineering, Meta APAC.

About the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program in SAPMENA The biggest Beauty Tech open innovation competition of this geographical scale, the SAPMENA Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program seeks to discover, support and nurture promising startups from the SAPMENA region. The competition is open to startups from countries including Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. Startups are given the opportunity to develop their pilots in Beauty Tech innovation in one of five challenge themes: Connected Brand Experience, Creators & Affiliates, AI-Powered Commerce, Science for Beauty and Innovation for Good. The three SAPMENA Grand Finale winners win a L'Oreal-funded commercial pilot opportunity, potential to scale across multiple markets and a year-long mentorship with leaders from L'Oreal and the programme partners. Startups who prove successful pilots in SAPMENA could have the opportunity to work with L'Oreal on future collaborations globally.

For more information, visit bigbang.lorealsapmena.com. About L'Oreal India Established in 1994, L'Oreal India celebrates over three decades of beauty innovation as a wholly owned subsidiary of L'Oreal S.A. Today, the company operates across all distribution channels with a diverse portfolio of 26 international brands including L'Oreal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, L'Oreal Professionnel, Matrix, Kerastase, Redken, Kiehl's, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, and many more. L'Oreal India employs over 1,800 people across its headquarters in Mumbai, four regional offices, two manufacturing facilities in Chakan (Maharashtra) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), and Research and Innovation facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Website: www.loreal.co.in, Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ANNEX: 2026 Winners and Grand Finalists Winners * Intrinsic Foundries (India): A biological manufacturing platform converting industrial carbon waste into high value biochemicals. * Psyke (Australia): A corroboration layer structuring what AI learns from web presence, third-party listings and creators. * Uluu (Australia): A natural plastic alternative made from farmed seaweed and saltwater, aiming to end reliance on fossil fuels and persistent plastic pollution. Special Mention * Hector (India): An operator-built AI commerce platform. Other Grand Finalists Alongside the winners, the 2026 Grand Finalists were: * droplinked (UAE): Drives on-chain agentic commerce for AI-driven inventory. * Hypely (UAE): A cultural intelligence platform for beauty teams, turning live creator and consumer discourse into evidence-backed reports that help brands act sooner.

* Maia by Shopalyst (India): An agentic operating system for marketers that helps brands drive growth from digital media. * NYB.AI (Singapore): A biotechnology company developing Vecura, an agentic AI discovery platform for life science research. * RePlasTerial (Singapore): Transforms 100% plastic waste into premium low-impact interior building materials, empowering global brands to build more sustainable retail spaces with circular commercial-grade panels. * SUPERFAN® (Malaysia): A participation intelligence platform that transforms brand audiences into active, scored participants across social, web and in-store touchpoints. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)