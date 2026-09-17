VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17: With the UK's September 2026 - 2027 intake under way, Unlimit Mobile - the international connectivity brand operated by Zetexa Global, an India-based travel ancillary and licensed telecom infrastructure company - is offering Indian students a UK mobile number that is purchased, verified and activated before they leave India, removing one of the most common friction points in the first week abroad. Students arriving in the United Kingdom typically face a circular set of requirements: opening a bank account calls for a UK mobile number; a UK pay-monthly mobile contract calls for a UK address and credit history; and a tenancy agreement calls for a bank account. With no UK credit file on arrival, most students are declined for contract plans and fall back on premium-priced starter SIMs bought at airport kiosks, which they replace within weeks.

Unlimit Mobile's UK plans are prepaid and require no credit check. Students check coverage, select a plan, pay and complete a digital eKYC verification online from India; the eSIM then installs by QR code in about two minutes. Physical SIM cards can be shipped to any home address in India before departure, existing UK numbers can be ported in using a PAC code, and the service works on any carrier-unlocked, eSIM-compatible handset, so no new phone is required. Plans run on the Vodafone UK network with 4G LTE and 5G coverage across major cities and university towns. "The first week of a student's course is an administrative week, and almost all of it runs through a phone number they do not yet have," said Amit Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Zetexa Global. "Landing with a live UK number means the bank application starts on day one rather than the first free weekday, and everything behind it - accommodation, enrolment, part-time work - unblocks in sequence."

All UK plans carry unlimited local calls and SMS, with high-speed data allowances sized for online classes, streaming and navigation; hotspot and tethering on compatible handsets, so a single plan can also cover a laptop in halls where Wi-Fi is unreliable; no 12- or 24-month tie-in and no exit penalty; pricing from £0.39 per day; and 24/7 support across time zones. Groups of five students purchasing together pay half price for the first month, while referrals earn £10, £25 or £45 depending on the plan length purchased. Purchase, renewal and top-ups are managed through the Unlimit Mobile app on iOS and Android.

"Because the process is entirely online, it is independent of the departure airport," said Srujan Yeleti, Founder & COO, Zetexa Global. "A student flying out of Kochi, Lucknow or Ahmedabad on a connecting itinerary sets up on exactly the same terms as one flying direct from Delhi or Mumbai." Longer UK plans additionally draw on Zetexa Global's travel ancillary stack, carrying airport meet-and-greet assistance for visiting parents, lounge access in the event of a flight delay, eligibility for the Unlimit Mobile scholarship and internship programmes, and a multi-year rate lock - extending a single connectivity purchase across the duration of a student's course.

About Unlimit Mobile Unlimit Mobile is a global connectivity brand under Zetexa Global, built for international students, travellers and newcomers relocating to the USA, Canada and the United Kingdom. It offers prepaid eSIMs, physical SIM cards and virtual phone numbers with no contracts, no credit checks and instant activation. About Zetexa Global Zetexa Global is an India-based travel ancillary and licensed telecom infrastructure company holding telecom licences across the FCC (USA), CRTC (Canada) and DoT (India), with a UK subsidiary, Zetexa Limited. Its consumer brands are ZetSIM, a travel eSIM covering 180+ countries, and Unlimit Mobile. Its B2B platform offers white-label, API, reseller and SDK connectivity products to travel, fintech and mobility partners.

Media contact: Unlimit Mobile | unlimitmobile.com | zetexa.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)