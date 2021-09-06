Indian students of Orenburg State Medical University complete their observership At Max Hospital, India

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/SRV Media): Orenburg State Medical University (OrSMU) has collaborated with Max Healthcare, India for their students to undergo observership in various medical and surgical disciplines. The observership helps the young doctors studying in the university to gain practical experience at the renowned and busy hospitals in their own country. As a part of this collaboration, many students in India have recently completed their summer observership at various Max Hospitals throughout the country.

Orenburg State Medical University is one of the top medical universities in Russia and has been a popular choice amongst the students of India seeking medical education in Russia. Established in 1944, with a goal of aiding advanced and upbeat medical education with persistent professional and life skills, the university has always prioritised its student's needs and preferences. The university is recognised by some of the major organizations like the Educational Commission of Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), World Directory of Medical Schools (WDOMS), Medical Council of Canada (MCC) and National Medical Commission (NMC) earlier known as Medical Council of India (MCI).

Max Healthcare, India is a leading name amongst the healthcare service providers in India. It has a chain of almost 20 hospitals and several speciality and super-specialitycentres all over the country. Max Healthcare has been actively involved in the acquisition, training and implementation of the best practices of medical science towards the public health sector. Max Healthcare has been a recognisedcentre for students undergoing postgraduate training dulyrecognised by the National Board of Examinations, India.

This union between the Orenburg State Medical University and Max Healthcare aims to bring out the innate potential of the future generation of doctors. As a part of this collaboration, the OrSMU'sstudents can complete their observership at the Max Hospital during their semester break and their visits to India.

Akhya, a second-year student of OrSMU said, "When I went to the ER as a part of my MBBS studies on the first day of our observership, I realised that no matter how many times I would study ECG placement I would never remember it unless I did it myself. My experience at Max Hospital taught me that simply relying on books is not enough; but hard work, showing up, pushing past the point of fear and pain, people skills and a lot more is required in the real world of doctors. My time at Max Healthcare has changed my perception in a lot of ways."Akhya belongs to a small town in Jharkhand. She is one of the many students who have recently completed her observership at Max Hospital.

Akhya and many others like her have completed their observership on 31st August 2021 and will be joining the university soon for their next year of studies.

Throwing a light about the things she learned during her observership, she said, "I learnt how to put catheters and how to remove them. I saw how they plaster fractures and also assisted in it. I learned how to do blood sampling, cannula placement, patient counselling, ECG, ABG, X-ray, ultrasound readings, common drugs for administration and how to fill MLC, legal complaints about accidents and much more."

Further elaborating on the curriculum at the Orenburg State Medical University, she said, "It has been a wonderful experience so far. I have never thought that I would be able to learn so many things within the two years of study. At the university, our professors teach using advanced tools and techniques which help in understanding the concepts better. The emphasis is not only on getting the numbers or remembering the details, but also on their practical applications. The university ensures that all our learning is not just in the classroom with frequent visits to laboratories and hospitals. My period at Max Hospital has been further cemented by conceptual understanding, adding to my confidence. I feel satisfied with my choice of studying MBBS in Russia and choosing Orenburg State Medical University as my way to be a doctor."

